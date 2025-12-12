Series Episode

10 Doves, 2 Hawks, and a Partridge in a Pear Tree

The Inside Economics team unpacks the Federal Reserve's latest rate decision and the divergence of views among policymakers as they navigate the final stretch of 2025. Mark, Cris, and Marisa debate whether the FOMC's messaging was hawkish or dovish, assess whether a labor market shedding jobs can avoid recession, and explore what it all means for the path of interest rates in the year ahead. After a quick stats game, the trio tackles a few provocative listener questions.

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

