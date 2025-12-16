Tuesday Twist

Series Episode

Dante joins Mark and Cris for an unusual jobs Tuesday podcast to break down the November employment report. Due to the prolonged government shutdown, the report delivered two months of payroll data, which continues to signal that the labor market is grinding to a halt. With the unemployment rate on the rise, the team discusses their updated recession probabilities, and Marisa’s absence is felt as they struggle through the stats game.

Guest: Dante DeAntonio, Senior Director of Economic Research, Moody's Analytics

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn