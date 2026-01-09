Series Episode

“Fed” Up with the Jobs Report

Jon Hilsenrath, former journalist at the Wall Street Journal, joins the Inside Economics crew to discuss the December jobs report and the Fed. The team breaks down the latest employment data and debates whether the report is “fine” or “anemic”. The focus then shifts to the Fed for a wide-ranging conversation about where interest rates are headed and whether Fed independence is in doubt. Jon argues that independence is already compromised and likely to get worse.

Guests: John Hilsenrath and Dante DeAntonio, Senior Director of Economic Research, Moody's Analytics

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

