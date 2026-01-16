Series Episode

Inside China

The Inside Economics crew is joined by Logan Wright, partner and director of China market research at Rhodium Group. The team first unpacks December’s consumer price index and discusses the state of U.S. inflation. Then, Logan shares his expertise on the Chinese economy. From a slumping property sector, dubious economic data, and evolving trade flows, there was no shortage of topics to dive deep into.

Guest: Logan Wright, Partner at Rhodium Group and Director of China Markets Research

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

