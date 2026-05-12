Series Episode

Inflation: No Quick Fix

In a quick-hitting mini-podcast, Mark and Cris are joined by colleague Matt Colyar to discuss April’s (hot) consumer price index data. U.S. inflation has accelerated dramatically since the war in Iran began. Matt breaks down April’s report and opines about where inflation is likely headed from here. Amid affordability concerns and an approaching election, the crew then evaluates recent proposals put forward by policymakers to alleviate some of the burden on U.S. consumers.

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn