Series Episode

Focus on the Fed

On this momentous day at the Federal Reserve, with Jay Powell handing over the chair to Kevin Warsh, the Inside Economics team, along with guest Julia Coronado, Founder of Macropolicy Perspectives, and colleague Martin Wurm, consider all things related to the venerable institution. There’s, of course, the issue of Fed independence, and beyond that, what changes the new Fed chair may champion. And soaring stock prices and bond yields, and what they mean for the economy, couldn’t help but be topics of conversation.

Guest: Julia Coronado, President and Founder of Macropolicy Perspectives

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn