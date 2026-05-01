Series Episode

Inside AI with Anthropic's Peter McCrory

Peter McCrory, the Head of Economics at AI juggernaut Anthropic, joins the Inside Economics team to consider all things AI and the economy. The discussion begins with how the group is using Claude in our work, then shifts to AI’s current and expected lift to productivity, and to the underappreciated economic ramifications of AI. It turns out that Lancaster PA, is turning out some great economists.

Guest: Peter McCrory, Head of Economics at Anthropic

For more from Peter McCrory: https://peter-mccrory.github.io/

Read The Macroeconomic Consequences of AI and Aging and the Productivity Puzzle

Email us at InsideEconomics@moodys.com for more info about the Moody's Summit '26 Conference in San Diego

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn