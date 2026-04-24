Series Episode

An Economic Grab Bag

Mark, Cris and Marisa recap the week’s economic news, including the now highly likely confirmation for the Fed Chair nominee, Kevin Warsh, the ongoing conflict in Iran and its impact on energy and related commodities, and the proposed bailout of Spirit Airlines. After the stats game, the team takes a few thought-provoking listener questions about tax policy and tariffs.

Email us at InsideEconomics@moodys.com for more info about the Moody's Summit '26 Conference in San Diego

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn