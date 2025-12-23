Series Episode

Lessons from the Beehive State

Mark and Cris are joined by Natalie Gochnour, associate dean in the David Eccles School of Business and director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, and Moody’s Analytics’ head of regional economics Adam Kamins to learn some of the secrets behind one of the nation’s most successful states. From demographics to governance to the ski slopes, Natalie shares lessons learned from her decades working in and for Utah, including what to call residents of the Beehive State (hint: don’t even think about adding a second “a.”).

The gang also talks about newly-released third quarter GDP data and The Conference Board’s most recent consumer confidence survey. Finally, Mark capitalizes on his knowledge of Cris’s mannerisms to claim victory in the stats game.

Guest: Natalie Gochnour, Associate Dean in the David Eccles School of Business and Director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn