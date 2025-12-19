Series Episode

Colyar on CPI, Dietz on Housing

Moody’s Analytics economist Matt Colyar weighs in on the government-shutdown flawed consumer price data for October and November, and teases his own CPI that will better represent what’s happening with inflation. Stay tuned. And Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Homebuilders, joins the conversation to provide his outlook on the housing market. Housing will have another tough year, but Rob finds some bright spots.

Guest: Robert Dietz, Chief Economist of the National Association of Home Builders

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn