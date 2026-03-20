Series Episode

Markets Down, Recession Risks Up

Mark, Cris and Marisa recap the week’s events in the Middle East and at the Fed and debate whether or not the baseline forecast warrants a rethink given the rising uncertainty around how and when the conflict in the Middle East will end. The crew discusses the tumultuous week in financial markets, the impact that prolonged high oil prices could have on the U.S. economy, and what this means for the risk of a recession over the next year. They answer several listener questions on a wide range of topics.

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For a deeper dive on AI and the macroeconomy, see our new paper, The Macroeconomic Consequences of Artificial Intelligence, where we model four potential economic paths over the next decade. We also walk through the scenarios in a companion webinar available now on-demand.

Read the paper: https://www.economy.com/getfile?q=2B555C90-1118-4A49-BDAA-5C0A99F83A9E&app=download

Watch the webinar: https://bit.ly/3OF6dn9

Email us at InsideEconomics@moodys.com for more info about the Moody's Summit '26 Conference in San Diego

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn