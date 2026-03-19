Series Episode

Scott Galloway, the Optimistic Pessimist

The Inside Economics team is joined by Scott Galloway, bestselling author and professor of marketing at NYU Stern, for a wide-ranging conversation spanning geopolitics, technology, and generational justice. The group touches on the escalating conflict in Iran before turning to the transformative — and disruptive — potential of artificial intelligence. The conversation takes a sharp turn as Scott examines what may be the defining economic story of our time: the systematic transfer of wealth and opportunity from the young to the old. Rising asset prices, unaffordable housing, and policy choices that favor incumbents have left many young adults locked out. Rising loneliness and the economic disenfranchisement of young men are among the consequences the group explores. Scott delivers his trademark mix of provocation and hope in a discussion as entertaining as it is sobering.

Guest: Scott Galloway

For a deeper dive on AI and the macroeconomy, see our new paper, The Macroeconomic Consequences of Artificial Intelligence, where we model four potential economic paths over the next decade. We also walk through the scenarios in a companion webinar available now on-demand.

Read the paper: https://www.economy.com/getfile?q=2B555C90-1118-4A49-BDAA-5C0A99F83A9E&app=download

Watch the webinar: https://bit.ly/3OF6dn9

Email us at InsideEconomics@moodys.com for more info about the Moody's Summit '26 Conference in San Diego

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn