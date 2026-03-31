Series Episode

The Sages of CRE

Moody's commercial real estate experts Tom LaSalvia and Kevin Fagan join Mark, Marisa, and Cris to take stock of where CRE markets stand today. Tom and Kevin go beyond the headlines to unpack the nuances driving the office market's uneven recovery, multifamily's supply-driven growing pains, and retail's quiet comeback. Their verdict: measured confidence — provided the broader economy cooperates. As a bonus, Tom reveals the philosopher alter ego hiding inside each host. Spoiler alert: not everyone gets to be Socrates.

Guests: Thomas LaSalvia and Kevin Fagan

Email us at InsideEconomics@moodys.com for more info about the Moody's Summit '26 Conference in San Diego

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn