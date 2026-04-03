Series Episode

Curb Your (Job Market) Enthusiasm

The Inside Economics crew (minus Dr. DeAntonio) parses the March jobs report, which came in surprisingly strong. They all agree that the headline number is deceptive and the labor market is actually quite weak and poised to weaken further in the wake of the conflict in the Middle East. Mark unveils his new take on the Sahm Rule indicator, which points to a surprising conclusion. The stats game is back (and not going anywhere), and the team takes several good listener questions.

Email us at InsideEconomics@moodys.com for more info about the Moody's Summit '26 Conference in San Diego

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn