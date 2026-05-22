Series Episode

Third Time’s the Charm

After two failed attempts at recording the podcast due to technical issues, the team finally nails it on the third try. In a light data week, the team discusses the wide disparity in sentiment between consumers, stock investors, and business leaders. The team discusses Mark’s recent meetings with Brazilian clients, Marisa’s trip to Silicon Valley, and Cris’s meeting with banking clients and their takeaways about the moods among those audiences. The podcast concludes with a set of thought-provoking listener questions, most of which are related to AI.

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn