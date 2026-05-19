Series Episode

Mr. Financial System

If you want to get the skinny on anything related to financial markets or the financial system, then you need to talk with Samim Ghamami, Chief Economist of the New York state Insurance Fund. That’s what Mark and Cris do on this podcast. The conversation begins with the outlook for interest rates, turns to a perspective on a popular AI narrative that artificial intelligence will push rates up further by spurring investment and reducing household savings, and closes with a timely look at private credit and the risks it may pose to the broader financial system.

Check out the report mentioned in this episode titled, "Private Credit & Systemic Risk" by Samim Ghamani, Damien Moore, Antonio Weiss, Martin Wurm, and Mark Zandi: Click Here.