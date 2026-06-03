Series Episode

Growth & Strategy 101 | Back to basics

Hitting growth targets is often treated as a pure success metric, but missing them can create far wider risks for an organization. This episode reframes growth through a risk lens, exploring how revenue targets connect to confidence, culture, and long‑term performance.

James Hargreave, Strategist for Growth and Strategy at Moody’s, joins host, Alex Pillow, to unpack why “missing your number” can be the most significant risk in business and how smarter strategy can reduce that risk. Together, they explore how data‑led GTM strategy, clearer targeting, and better enablement help organizations grow more confidently and sustainably.

Key topics discussed:

Why “missing your number” is a business risk that goes beyond revenue alone

The importance of a strong Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) in focusing sales and marketing on winnable deals

The role of data quality and connected systems in modern go‑to‑market strategy

How CRM ecosystems and AI improve relevance, efficiency, and sales enablement

Why optimizing go‑to‑market shifts where and how companies compete and differentiate

Additional resources: