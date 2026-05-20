Supply chain risk 101 | Back to basics

Supply chain risk has moved from a back-office concern to a boardroom priority. In this episode of Risk Reframed, we dig into the foundations to understand what supply chain risk management really means in today’s interconnected world.
Carolina Azar, Senior Director and Lead Strategist for Supply Chain Risk Management at Moody’s, joins host, Alex Pillow, to break down the fundamentals and explain why the discipline has rapidly evolved over recent years. Their conversation explores how modern supply chain risk management goes beyond third‑party due diligence and supplier onboarding to deliver resilience, foresight, and enterprise‑wide decision support.
Key topics discussed include:
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