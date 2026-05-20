Series Episode

Supply chain risk 101 | Back to basics

Supply chain risk has moved from a back-office concern to a boardroom priority. In this episode of Risk Reframed, we dig into the foundations to understand what supply chain risk management really means in today’s interconnected world.

Carolina Azar, Senior Director and Lead Strategist for Supply Chain Risk Management at Moody’s, joins host, Alex Pillow, to break down the fundamentals and explain why the discipline has rapidly evolved over recent years. Their conversation explores how modern supply chain risk management goes beyond third‑party due diligence and supplier onboarding to deliver resilience, foresight, and enterprise‑wide decision support.

Key topics discussed include:

What supply chain risk management is today, and how it differs from traditional third‑party due diligence

Why risks can originate anywhere in the supply network, from sub‑tier suppliers to logistics and can be impacted by everything from geopolitics to extreme weather events

The essential building blocks of an effective supply chain risk program, including mastered data, risk assessments, workflows, and timely reporting

How supply chain risk management is becoming a strategic input into enterprise decision‑making, including market entry, capital allocation, and M&A

The growing role of technology and AI, alongside the continued importance of human judgment, in managing uncertainty and resilience

Additional resources:

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