Critical Minerals: The Risks of Relying on Others

Series Episode

Critical minerals are back in the spotlight as the global push for access to those supply chains grows – along with the risks for credit and areas like national security.

These elements, like lithium and cobalt, are key components of everything from electric vehicles to semiconductors. A subset, called rare earths, have qualities like magnetic powers and high heat resistance.

But just because you have them, doesn’t mean they are ready for use.

There is a complex and expensive extraction and refining process – and China dominates the world’s production capacity. Many countries are years away from refining minerals at the same scale domestically.

We discuss how critical minerals have become economic levers, spurred by geopolitical and trade tensions, demand for high-tech defense equipment, investment in AI and data centers, and diversification of energy sources.

Host: William Foster, Senior Vice President, Sovereign Risk, Moody's Ratings

Guests: Atsi Sheth, Chief Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings, Claire Li, Senior Analyst, Credit Strategy, Moody’s Ratings

Related Research:

• Flipbook: Critical mineral and material reliance poses risks to US, but policy support offers relief (https://www.moodys.com/web/resources/..., 5 November 2025

• Critical minerals – China: A detailed view of the sector (https://www.moodys.com/research/Criti..., 12 June 2025

• Artificial Intelligence – Rare earth metals: China’s dominance of critical minerals supply chain creates vulnerabilities for tech firms (https://www.moodys.com/research/Artif..., 2 July 2025

• Moody’s Emerging Markets Credit Risk Insights & Analysis (https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/insi...)

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