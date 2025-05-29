Timely risk insights and early warning signals play a critical role in navigating today’s complex financial, economic, and geopolitical landscape. Moody's EDF-X analyzes credit risk for any company in the world—rated or unrated, public or private—to uncover vulnerabilities across portfolios, supply chains, and counterparties with greater speed and accuracy. By evaluating over 550 million companies globally, we combine time-tested credit models and alternative data to deliver reliable assessments of financial resilience and empower informed decision-making.