The uncertainties surrounding tariffs are resulting in complexities for businesses and consumers. Through these challenging times, Moody’s brings a wealth of experience on the ongoing impact of tariffs on global trade and supply chains, the economy and businesses.

Moody's Ratings
Tariffs, Trade and Turmoil

Tariffs and trade tensions are causing turmoil in financial markets and raising concerns about global growth. We set out the framework for assessing the credit impact.

Moody's
Trump, tariffs and tail risks

Recent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are shaking up global trade. What do the measures mean for the US economy, inflation, and businesses? Replay the conversation with Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi and his team. 

Moody's
How Europe will fare in a world of higher tariffs

After a cautious start to 2025, the introduction of tariffs is adding further inflationary pressure to European producers already facing structural headwinds. Listen to Gaurav Ganguly, Senior Director, Economic Research, and the team of EMEA economists unpack the key questions.  

Apr 02, 2025

 Moody's Ratings
Uncertainty surrounds possible 'Mar-a-Lago accord'

A set of ideas aimed at weakening the US dollar to boost domestic manufacturing and lower government borrowing costs would be hard to implement and risk undermining the US economy.

Mar 19, 2025

 Moody's Ratings
US tariffs would have widespread effects for business and credit

As a potential global trade war begins to take shape, what are the likely consequences for credit across different sectors of the US economy and more broadly across global markets?

Mar 06, 2025

 Moody's Ratings
Tariff uncertainty casts shadow over robust US economy

A barrage of policy announcements from Washington risks disrupting the robust fundamentals and animal spirits that have carried the US economy to date.

Maxsight™ helps customers understand risk across complex supply chains and intricate distribution networks. 

CreditView provides users with Moody's perspectives into the broader economic landscape, along with in-depth credit, entity, and sector analysis. This helps them address the complexities of credit risk, including how tariffs might affect their portfolio. Moody's Research Assistant uses this wealth of information and advanced GenAI technologies to help users surface insights about the companies they engage with most, delivering instant answers to help users navigate an evolving and unpredictable landscape.  

Our forward-looking, comprehensive and timely analysis helps customers understand the components that drive global national and subnational economies.

Timely risk insights and early warning signals play a critical role in navigating today’s complex financial, economic, and geopolitical landscape. Moody's EDF-X analyzes credit risk for any company in the world—rated or unrated, public or private—to uncover vulnerabilities across portfolios, supply chains, and counterparties with greater speed and accuracy. By evaluating over 550 million companies globally, we combine time-tested credit models and alternative data to deliver reliable assessments of financial resilience and empower informed decision-making.

