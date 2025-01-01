Moody's logo
The agricultural industry faces distinctive hurdles, from market volatility and price fluctuations to complex operations, regulatory and supply chain disruptions, unpredictable seasonal production, and extreme weather patterns. In addition to access to capital, producers require strategic partners that can provide crucial financial insights and risk assessments.

Moody’s Lending Suite for Agriculture is the innovative solution that transforms these challenges into opportunities. Boost your agricultural lending with our cutting-edge tools to increase efficiency, improve customer experience, and drive success for banks and borrowers.

What we offer

Time-pressed producers benefit from lenders that act as strategic partners, providing financial insights and risk analysis to complement their agricultural expertise. Moody’s Lending Suite for Agriculture offers a comprehensive solution allowing lenders to effectively address the agricultural sector’s specific needs.

Custom-designed for agricultural financing, this end-to-end solution equips lenders with advanced tools for risk assessment, strategic planning, and digital transformation. By enhancing operational efficiency and improving customer experience, Moody’s Lending Suite for Agriculture sets up lenders and borrowers alike for success, helping them make confident agricultural credit decisions.

Clearer visibility into agribusiness risk

Moody's Lending Suite for Agriculture equips lenders with insights into customer profiles and agribusiness risk. It integrates data, advanced modeling, and benchmarking for a comprehensive sector overview, helping you assess risk profiles and optimize lending strategies. The suite also offers flexible debt schedules to adapt to market fluctuations, allowing for proactive financial management. These features aid you in safeguarding portfolios while supporting customers’ growth, fostering strategic partnerships and economic stability.

A strong foundation for building relationships

Providing tailored financial solutions and insights to assist producers with managing economic uncertainty can serve as the foundation for a strong partnership. As a lender, you can help producers understand their market positions and strengths by providing comparative analyses and giving them the tools to handle market volatility and support resilient operations. Developing strategic plans to mitigate financial fluctuations helps producers plan for the long term and adapt to changes.

Digital transformation for growth

By embracing digital transformation, you can enhance customer service and streamline your operations. Moody’s suite of digital tools automates processes, allowing you to prioritize growth. With centralized data, you can integrate various sources, streamline workflows, and make better decisions while boosting efficiency. We designed our tailored solutions to support your systems’ scalability and adaptability to industry changes, helping you stay competitive and build stronger customer relationships.

Effective portfolio risk management

Automated loan monitoring improves early risk detection, safeguarding your portfolio. Our solutions provide timely alerts, prompting necessary interventions before issues escalate. This proactive approach strengthens team collaboration and integrates risk management across departments. Our advanced tools help you streamline compliance and optimize operations, preparing your organization for market changes. By embracing these technologies, you can bolster your company’s risk management and support long-term financial stability and growth.

01 Borrower engagement

Enhance your customers’ experience with a digital platform designed for agricultural borrowers and lenders. Simplify data collection, provide real-time updates on loan status, streamline communication, and promote transparency. Develop relationships through better collaboration and insights, offering your agricultural customers a competitive edge and supporting their financial success.

02 Spreading and scoring

Organize and assess tailored financial templates and reports for agricultural credit requests. Improve strategic planning with debt scheduling, agricultural projections, and benchmarking analytics. Moody's credit-scoring models consider factors like farm size, crop type, and historical performance, helping you accurately assess producers' creditworthiness.

03 Underwriting and decisioning

Make informed credit decisions with a holistic view of risk by integrating industry data, producer metrics, and macroeconomic factors. Harness the power of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to automatically compile producer data and documents — along with Moody’s rich content — into fully written, ready-to-edit credit memos.

04 Loan operations

Optimize the flow of data across teams, from loan operations to the front office and directly to customers. Our timely, straightforward communication enhances collaboration and decision-making. Dramatically reduce paperwork and accelerate closing times with our auto-generated documentation and one-click digital-signature feature for borrowers.

05 Monitoring

Benefit from user-friendly covenant templates and a comprehensive policy library designed for swift compliance and seamless document handling. Stress-test your agricultural portfolios under various scenarios. With advanced pattern detection and early warning signals, our solution can help you identify potential credit deterioration in your agricultural portfolios early on, allowing you to proactively manage and mitigate risks.

The Moody’s difference

With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity. 

A century of trusted expertise and tailored solutions

For more than 100 years, financial institutions have trusted us as a dedicated partner. We tailor our solutions to help your organization navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, fostering strong partnerships that drive long-term success. 

Unmatched intelligence for smarter decision-making

Our data-driven insights set us apart, combining private and public financial statements, award-winning models, economic scenarios, and robust physical and transition risk and sustainability data to deliver a deeper understanding of risk and opportunity.

Next-generation technology for business growth

We leverage the power of technology such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), machine learning, as well as cloud computing and APIs to deliver maximum value for your business – bring efficiencies, enhance agility, scalability, and automation, while optimizing costs.

Empowering success through expert guidance

Building on our deep-rooted expertise in risk, extensive resources, and innovative technology, we help customers build custom solutions to suit their organizational needs, as well as provide them with the skills they need to succeed. 

