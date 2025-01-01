Making sound credit decisions at scale can be challenging for a bank, especially considering the complex mix of entities and missing or inconsistent data. Combining external data sources for information with outdated systems can cause inefficiencies. They struggle with higher costs, manual data analysis, and financial spreading, which can be time-consuming and lead to inconsistent credit assessments and potential risks in decision-making.

Our Moody’s Lending Suite spreading and scoring offers automated spreading and scoring capabilities. These solutions empower you to make data-driven credit decisions, generate meaningful findings, and allow you to process more loans and grow your business.