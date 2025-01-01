Underwriting and decisioning

Gaps in data, inconsistent risk analysis, disconnected systems, and time-consuming manual tasks are hurdles commonly faced during the underwriting process. These challenges can lead to inadequate risk assessment, delayed decisions and lost opportunities.

Moody’s Lending Suite underwriting and decisioning solutions can enhance bank underwriting by filling data gaps, providing consistent risk analysis, integrating disjointed systems, and reducing time-consuming manual tasks. This results in a streamlined workflow, improved risk management, and expedited decision-making, thereby increasing both efficiency and accuracy.

How can we help?

Expertly balance risk management and ambitious growth with our underwriting and decisioning solution.

Data-driven decisions

Leverage Moody’s models, scorecards, and rich content to make informed, high-quality credit decisions based on quantitative and qualitative analyses

Improved customer experience

Improve the experience for both lender and borrower with a seamless and intuitive process designed by lenders, with practicality and ease in mind. 

Strategic business growth

A holistic view into borrower risk helps you quickly identify bad credit decisions while uncovering valuable opportunities for growth.

AI-powered Credit Memo

Banks produce thousands of credit memos per year, and underwriters may spend hours compiling all the necessary information for a single memo.

This tedious and time-consuming work delays the loan process and restricts your capacity to process other loans and focus on more strategic underwriting tasks. Empower your credit team with Moody’s AI-powered credit memo solution. Built on Moody’s AI-ready proprietary data, our coordinated AI agents generate transparent, structured memos ready for expert review in minutes. 

Efficiency

GenAI assists in the underwriting process, extracting and synthesizing information from various sources.

Save time and effort by generating a comprehensive credit memo at the click of a button that you can edit as needed.

Consistency

Maintain consistent credit memos across your business regardless of loan complexity or author.

GenAI follows configurable rules and standards, maintain that all memos meet regulatory requirements.

Comprehensive analysis

Gain deeper decision-making insights with AI-led pattern and trend analysis, enhanced by Moody’s rich content on borrowers and market conditions.

Key features

01 Deal structuring

Our system's integrated financial templates and analytics offer a powerful tool for structuring deals. Not only does it streamline the process, but it also allows for competitive and efficient deal structuring. This can be a game changer when it comes to enhancing your bank's lending capabilities. For instance, banks can swiftly analyze and structure a variety of deal types, thereby saving valuable time and resources.

02 Automated credit memo

GenAI's ability to extract and synthesize relevant information from disparate sources is a significant advantage. Reduce the time spent building a credit memo, a task that can often be time-consuming and complex. With a simple click, you can generate a comprehensive credit memo, which you can then review and edit as needed. This automation can free up your team's time to focus on other critical tasks, enhancing overall productivity.

03 Loan conditions and policy expectations

The platform's configurable workflow and automated system are designed to adapt to your bank's specific loan conditions and policy expectations. This feature promotes operational efficiency and policy adherence, which are key to maintaining a bank's reputation and customer trust. Banks can see that their loan processes align with their policies, thereby reducing the risk of policy breaches and enhancing operational efficiency.

The Moody’s difference

With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity. 

A century of trusted expertise and tailored solutions

For more than 100 years, financial institutions have trusted us as a dedicated partner. We tailor our solutions to help your organization navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, fostering strong partnerships that drive long-term success. 

Unmatched intelligence for smarter decision-making

Our data-driven insights set us apart, combining private and public financial statements, award-winning models, economic scenarios, and robust physical and transition risk and sustainability data to deliver a deeper understanding of risk and opportunity.

Next-generation technology for business growth

We leverage the power of technology such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), machine learning, as well as cloud computing and APIs to deliver maximum value for your business – bring efficiencies, enhance agility, modularity, and automation, while optimizing costs.

Empowering success through expert guidance

Building on our deep-rooted expertise in risk, extensive resources, and innovative technology, we help customers build custom solutions to suit their organizational needs, as well as provide them with the skills they need to succeed. 

