Our solution works together with human expertise, providing reliable outcomes with automated spreading. This collaboration combines the precision of machine learning with the nuanced understanding of human analysis.
Making sound credit decisions at scale can be challenging for a bank, especially considering the complex mix of entities and missing or inconsistent data. Combining external data sources for information with outdated systems can cause inefficiencies. They struggle with higher costs, manual data analysis, and financial spreading, which can be time-consuming and lead to inconsistent credit assessments and potential risks in decision-making.
Our Moody’s Lending Suite spreading and scoring offers automated spreading and scoring capabilities. These solutions empower you to make data-driven credit decisions, generate meaningful findings, and allow you to process more loans and grow your business.
Streamline complex credit risk assessments. Enhance your workflow, deepen insights, and increase high-quality loan volumes.
Our solution revolutionizes credit assessment by automating and standardizing risk evaluation, offering faster, more informed decisions. Elevate risk assessment, enhance decision-making, and accelerate success with our scoring stand-alone module.
Enhance efficiency in managing financial data with the use of AI and data feeds to automatically extract, validate, and map financial data from a plethora of sources into your origination system. It is the best solution for problems such as time-consuming manual data entry and validation process. By automating these tasks, you can focus on more strategic aspects of your business, establishing that your financial data is always up-to-date and accurate, thus transforming your decision-making process.
Make informed decisions with this personal financial wisdom hub, offering access to data, forecasts, scorecards, and stress testing capabilities. By integrating diverse data into a user-friendly interface, it provides a clear vision of your financial landscape, allowing you to capitalize on opportunities while mitigating risks.
Improve your financial health with a comprehensive and reliable assessment of your borrowing entity. It processes a wide range of data and scenarios through a user-friendly module. With this feature, you can delve deep into your financial data, analyzing diverse financial data, identify patterns, and predict trends.
Reducing regulatory risks and foster trust with stakeholders with consistent risk assessment and regulatory compliance. Our solution allows you to develop, validate, monitor, and update your own models effectively. With this feature, you can manage your models throughout their lifecycle, keeping them up-to-date and reliable.
With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.