Spreading and scoring

Making sound credit decisions at scale can be challenging for a bank, especially considering the complex mix of entities and missing or inconsistent data. Combining external data sources for information with outdated systems can cause inefficiencies. They struggle with higher costs, manual data analysis, and financial spreading, which can be time-consuming and lead to inconsistent credit assessments and potential risks in decision-making.

Our Moody’s Lending Suite spreading and scoring offers automated spreading and scoring capabilities. These solutions empower you to make data-driven credit decisions, generate meaningful findings, and allow you to process more loans and grow your business.  

Streamline complex credit risk assessments. Enhance your workflow, deepen insights, and increase high-quality loan volumes.  

Empower credit decisions

Our adaptable risk modeling framework helps you implement and uphold your risk methodologies within the Lending Suite, allowing you to utilize both your internal and Moody’s award-winning models. Make well-supported credit decisions with thorough financial analysis and a holistic audit trail that logs every action and input, supporting transparency for regulatory authorities.  

Enhance risk insights

Quickly gather and analyze financial data from various sources to generate meaningful findings. With timely industry and economic data, stay ahead of market trends and boost risk resilience. Remain updated in a rapidly changing market and assess risk comprehensively.  

Outpace competitors

Increase growth potential and operational efficiency so you can process more loans and grow your business without compromising risk integrity. Our solution lets you access unmatched financial data and Moody’s credit expertise. Automating and digitizing your workflows can optimize consistency, enhance data quality, and boost profitability.

Automated spreading

Our solution works together with human expertise, providing reliable outcomes with automated spreading. This collaboration combines the precision of machine learning with the nuanced understanding of human analysis.

automated spreading
Speed

Speed

Reduce manual labor and accelerate the spreading process from initial request to final decision.

Consistency

Consistency

Remove human variations and maintain a consistent process, simplifying compliance with increased transparency and audit log traceability. 

Effectiveness

Effectiveness

Leverage machine learning for a smoother spread review, improved data quality, and better risk management.

Scoring

Our solution revolutionizes credit assessment by automating and standardizing risk evaluation, offering faster, more informed decisions. Elevate risk assessment, enhance decision-making, and accelerate success with our scoring stand-alone module.

Speed

Efficient rating generation

Quickly generate precise ratings for even the most complex corporate entity hierarchies, enhancing operational efficiency.

Effectiveness

Qualitative and quantitative insights

Delve into borrower profiles with a blend of quantitative scores and qualitative assessments, all supported by advanced analytical capabilities. We provide recommended views and the option to create custom dashboards and incorporate your data.

Consistency

Comprehensive scenario analysis

Tailor your analysis with customizable scenarios, including base case, supervisory case, and custom case, to meet diverse portfolio needs.

Effectiveness

Integrated external data

Enrich your evaluations with our forward-looking credit risk measures, including Probability of Default (PD), Loss Given Default (LGD), implied rating, and sector risk triggers.

Key features

Automated financial spreading

Automated financial spreading

Enhance efficiency in managing financial data with the use of AI and data feeds to automatically extract, validate, and map financial data from a plethora of sources into your origination system. It is the best solution for problems such as time-consuming manual data entry and validation process. By automating these tasks, you can focus on more strategic aspects of your business, establishing that your financial data is always up-to-date and accurate, thus transforming your decision-making process.

Integrated content

Integrated content

Make informed decisions with this personal financial wisdom hub, offering access to data, forecasts, scorecards, and stress testing capabilities. By integrating diverse data into a user-friendly interface, it provides a clear vision of your financial landscape, allowing you to capitalize on opportunities while mitigating risks.

Robust financial analysis

Robust financial analysis

Improve your financial health with a comprehensive and reliable assessment of your borrowing entity. It processes a wide range of data and scenarios through a user-friendly module. With this feature, you can delve deep into your financial data, analyzing diverse financial data, identify patterns, and predict trends.

Model lifecycle management

Model lifecycle management

Reducing regulatory risks and foster trust with stakeholders with consistent risk assessment and regulatory compliance. Our solution allows you to develop, validate, monitor, and update your own models effectively. With this feature, you can manage your models throughout their lifecycle, keeping them up-to-date and reliable.

The Moody’s difference

With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity. 

A century of trusted expertise and tailored solutions

For more than 100 years, financial institutions have trusted us as a dedicated partner. We tailor our solutions to help your organization navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, fostering strong partnerships that drive long-term success. 

Unmatched intelligence for smarter decision-making

Our data-driven insights set us apart, combining private and public financial statements, award-winning models, economic scenarios, and robust physical and transition risk and sustainability data to deliver a deeper understanding of risk and opportunity.

Next-generation technology for business growth

We leverage the power of technology such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), machine learning, as well as cloud computing and APIs to deliver maximum value for your business – bring efficiencies, enhance agility, modularity, and automation, while optimizing costs.

Empowering success through expert guidance

Building on our deep-rooted expertise in risk, extensive resources, and innovative technology, we help customers build custom solutions to suit their organizational needs, as well as provide them with the skills they need to succeed. 

News and views

