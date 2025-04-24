Research and policy

Public policymakers face divergent yet interconnected economic challenges, external shocks, and physical and transition risk pressures in ever-changing global and local environments underpinned by rapid technological changes and information flow.
With our comprehensive datasets and credible analytical tools, we can assist you to fulfil your mission with confidence.
By leveraging Moody's comprehensive and reliable data, policymakers can gain valuable insights into economic trends, market conditions, and financial risks, enabling them to make informed decisions and formulate effective policies.
Moody's data solutions provide in-depth analysis and forecasting capabilities, helping policymakers assess the impact of their policy interventions and anticipate potential challenges.
By leveraging Moody's comprehensive and reliable data and solutions, market regulators can access critical information to monitor market activities, detect potential risks, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. Moody's data solutions offer insights into market trends, trading activities, and financial instruments, allowing regulators to make knowledgeable decisions and take timely actions to maintain market integrity and stability. Additionally, Moody's data solutions can assist regulators in conducting market surveillance, identifying market abuses, and enforcing regulatory compliance
Moody's data and models can support policymakers in monitoring key economic indicators, evaluating the performance of different sectors, and identifying opportunities for growth and investment. Moody's data solutions empower policymakers to navigate complex economic landscapes, mitigate risks, and drive sustainable economic development.
Researchers can leverage Moody's data to conduct in-depth market research, track industry trends, and perform detailed financial analysis. Additionally, Moody's data solutions provide access to historical data, real-time updates, and advanced analytical tools, enabling researchers to generate meaningful findings and make informed decisions.
Moody’s Orbis is the world’s largest data solution that provides comprehensive, standardized, and up-to-date information on millions of companies worldwide, encompassing financial and non-financial as well as public and private companies. Orbis provides comprehensive, firm-level datasets, including financial, ownership, intellectual property, and risk metrics to complement internal datasets. This allows for a holistic analysis of the economic and productive landscape, financial risks, interdependencies, and economy-wide carbon footprints.
Moody’s Scenario Studio and Economic Solutions help develop custom scenarios in a multi-user environment with process controls that provide complete oversight. Scenarios can be created for over 60 countries and 10 regional aggregates by adjusting more than 10,000 detailed economic and financial time series to match various assumptions.
Our integrated solutions help public-sector organizations with complex supply chains and distribution networks anticipate, assess, prioritize, and mitigate risks, providing a comprehensive view of suppliers across financial, operational, compliance, sustainability, and reputational risk factors.
Develop a comprehensive assessment of physical and transition-related effects on both individual entities and the economy with the ability to conduct risk stress testing tailored to jurisdictional specificities.
The anticipation of the upcoming election is on the top of everyone’s minds. Rightly so, as the decisions made in the coming weeks will likely affect every sector of our economy. Join us for an extensive session with Chief Economist Mark Zandi and his team of experts.
Financial crime poses a significant threat to government revenues, national security, and society more broadly, which makes it crucial for state departments and public sector teams to pursue swift and accurate investigations.
Public Safety Canada stated there were more than 4,000 organized crime groups in Canada in 2024, many of which were or are involved in financial crime. According to a Criminal Intelligence Service Canada report, an estimated CAD$45 billion-CAD$113 billion is laundered through Canada every year, including via illicit shell companies and drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl.
In today’s world, the defense sector has evolved into an extraordinarily complex and technologically sophisticated field. Modern threats extend beyond traditional warfare to include cyberattacks and many other forms of asymmetric conflict; a significant concern is the rise of disinformation campaigns, often fueled by Generative AI (GenAI).
The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) recently published its 2024 Global Innovation Index (GII). This report analyzes current innovation, rapid technology progression, and the resulting societal impacts.
