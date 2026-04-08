Power and flexibility to gather and analyze data for optimized decision making
Power end to end business operations with enhanced visibility across the enterprise.
SAP is a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, standing at the nexus of business and technology and helping organizations connect business-critical operations across finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.
With SAP Autonomous Suite and SAP Business AI Platform, SAP helps organizations evolve toward Autonomous Enterprises by enabling AI agents to orchestrate and automate end-to-end business processes, grounded in trusted business context, process intelligence, and enterprise-wide governance.
Moody's and SAP share a long-standing partnership built on a shared vision: helping organizations make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions by combining Moody’s proficiency in risk data and analytics with SAP’s powerful enterprise software and cloud solutions.
Moody’s integrates its data and risk solutions directly into SAP platforms, including SAP Ariba and SAP S/4HANA, through purpose built connectors. These integrations embed Moody’s data into key SAP workflows, helping provide enhanced visibility to support supplier onboarding, risk management, and credit decisioning processes.
By enriching SAP environments with high-quality entity data and risk insights, Moody’s helps SAP customers make more informed decisions, manage supplier and counterparty risk, and drive operational efficiency. The combination of SAP’s enterprise platforms with Moody’s data and analytics brings together a more connected, insight driven approach to managing suppliers, vendors, and business partners.
Moody’s Connector for SAP Ariba helps save time by providing a consolidated view of supplier information. Powered by Orbis, which is widely acknowledged as a leading entity database, it seamlessly blends our intelligence with your existing supplier information to help manage risk.
Power and flexibility to gather and analyze data for optimized decision making
Search companies within our award-winning database containing information on more than 600 million entities, and link that entity to a business partner ID with our connector. The connector is deployed via SAP BTP to allow greater integration flexibility.
Get actionable data to streamline your supplier risk management
Search, match, and enrich supplier and business partner records within SAP using Moody’s firmographic, financial, and risk data across SAP Ariba, SAP S/4HANA, and SAP Cloud for Credit.
Keep SAP records regularly updated through automated, configurable data refresh cycles, maintaining access to recent available information.
Automatically match and link entities, enriching records with Moody’s data to help improve consistency and data coverage across supplier and customer profiles.
Integrate Moody’s risk insights directly into SAP workflows, including onboarding, customers’ due diligence processes, and monitoring, promoting in-context risk assessment within existing processes.
Access regularly updated risk signals — including financial; compliance; and environmental, social, and governance indicators — to support ongoing monitoring of suppliers and counterparties.
Financial statements and key financial metrics
Credit risk indicators (e.g., Probability of Default metrics)
Financial distress signals
Exposure‑relevant attributes for credit assessment
Supplier validation and onboarding data
Due diligence attributes
Supplier risk indicators across financial and operational dimensions
Ongoing monitoring attributes refreshed on a scheduled basis
Moody’s and SAP are transforming how organizations approach risk, data, and trust—together. By combining Moody’s proficiency in risk data and analytics with SAP’s powerful enterprise software and cloud solutions, this partnership is paving the way for faster, smarter decision-making across industries.
This IDC partner case study showcases how Moody’s partners with SAP and SAP Business Data Cloud to embed decision‑grade intelligence directly into SAP workflows, transforming fragmented risk processes into unified AI‑ready decisioning foundations.
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