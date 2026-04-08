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SAP snapshot

SAP is a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, standing at the nexus of business and technology and helping organizations connect business-critical operations across finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.

With SAP Autonomous Suite and SAP Business AI Platform, SAP helps organizations evolve toward Autonomous Enterprises by enabling AI agents to orchestrate and automate end-to-end business processes, grounded in trusted business context, process intelligence, and enterprise-wide governance.

SAP
Partner type:

Integrated | Connector

SAP + Moody's

Moody's and SAP share a long-standing partnership built on a shared vision: helping organizations make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions by combining Moody’s proficiency in risk data and analytics with SAP’s powerful enterprise software and cloud solutions.

Moody’s integrates its data and risk solutions directly into SAP platforms, including SAP Ariba and SAP S/4HANA, through purpose built connectors. These integrations embed Moody’s data into key SAP workflows, helping provide enhanced visibility to support supplier onboarding, risk management, and credit decisioning processes.

By enriching SAP environments with high-quality entity data and risk insights, Moody’s helps SAP customers make more informed decisions, manage supplier and counterparty risk, and drive operational efficiency. The combination of SAP’s enterprise platforms with Moody’s data and analytics brings together a more connected, insight driven approach to managing suppliers, vendors, and business partners.

Solutions

Connector for SAP Ariba

Get practical data to streamline your supplier risk management 

Moody’s Connector for SAP Ariba helps save time by providing a consolidated view of supplier information. Powered by Orbis, which is widely acknowledged as a leading entity database, it seamlessly blends our intelligence with your existing supplier information to help manage risk.​

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Power and flexibility to gather and analyze data for optimized decision making​

Connector for S/4HANA

Power and flexibility to gather and analyze data to support better-informed decision-making 

Search companies within our award-winning database containing information on more than 600 million entities, and link that entity to a business partner ID with our connector. The connector is deployed via SAP BTP to allow greater integration flexibility.​

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Get actionable data to streamline your supplier risk management​

Solutions overview

01 Quick access to Moody’s data
Quick access to Moody’s data

Search, match, and enrich supplier and business partner records within SAP using Moody’s firmographic, financial, and risk data across SAP Ariba, SAP S/4HANA, and SAP Cloud for Credit.​

02 Automated data refresh​
Automated data refresh​

Keep SAP records regularly updated through automated, configurable data refresh cycles, maintaining access to recent available information.​

03 Automated entity matching and enrichment​
Automated entity matching and enrichment​

Automatically match and link entities, enriching records with Moody’s data to help improve consistency and data coverage across supplier and customer profiles.​

04 Embedded risk intelligence
Embedded risk intelligence

Integrate Moody’s risk insights directly into SAP workflows, including onboarding, customers’ due diligence processes, and monitoring, promoting in-context risk assessment within existing processes.​

05 Ongoing risk signal monitoring
Ongoing risk signal monitoring

Access regularly updated risk signals — including financial; compliance; and environmental, social, and governance indicators — to support ongoing monitoring of suppliers and counterparties.​

Solutions datasets:

  • Company identifiers and legal entity information​
  • Registered addresses and contact details​
  • Industry classifications​
  • Ownership and corporate hierarchy data​
  • Firmographic attributes (size, status, geography)​
  • Orbis entity identifiers 

  • Financial statements and key financial metrics​

  • Credit risk indicators (e.g., Probability of Default metrics)​

  • Financial distress signals​

  • Exposure‑relevant attributes for credit assessment

  • Supplier validation and onboarding data​

  • Due diligence attributes​

  • Supplier risk indicators across financial and operational dimensions​

  • Ongoing monitoring attributes refreshed on a scheduled basis

  • Sanctions and compliance indicators​
  • Regulatory risk attributes​
  • Data supporting supplier and third‑party compliance assessments 
  •  
  • Early warning signals related to supplier disruption​
  • Risk attributes aligned to supplier lifecycle monitoring 
  • Environmental, social, and governance‑related risk indicators​
  • Sustainability‑linked attributes for supplier assessment​
  • Data supporting environmental, social, and governance‑informed procurement decisions 

Case studies

Risk Reframed
case study
Moody's x SAP
Moody’s x SAP: Built on trust

Moody’s and SAP are transforming how organizations approach risk, data, and trust—together. By combining Moody’s proficiency in risk data and analytics with SAP’s powerful enterprise software and cloud solutions, this partnership is paving the way for faster, smarter decision-making across industries. 

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case study
case study
IDC
Embedding decision-grade intelligence: Moody’s and SAP Business Data Cloud

This IDC partner case study showcases how Moody’s partners with SAP and SAP Business Data Cloud to embed decision‑grade intelligence directly into SAP workflows, transforming fragmented risk processes into unified AI‑ready decisioning foundations.

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Latest news and insights

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Apr 08, 2026

 Moody's
Moody’s tariff tracker

Amid shifting US tariff policies, use this interactive tool to understand the chain of events and credit effects on specific industries.​

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Moody's
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Mar 31, 2026

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Subcontractor supply chain risk: Find the weak link

Small subcontractors can make or break a supply chain. Discover how closing data gaps on supplier performance may help improve operational resilience.

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Banking outlook
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Mar 25, 2026

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European RLGs with diversified, flexible tax income will be more resilient to rising costs

Regional and local governments (RLGs) with diversified tax revenue, flexible tax rates and strong institutional frameworks will be more resilient to still low growth levels and rising cost pressures.​

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supplier risk
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Mar 24, 2026

 Moody's
Supplier risk moves to the front seat as vehicles become more software‑defined

As vehicles become more software‑defined, supplier risk is moving into the front seat. See how digital twins, AI, and deeper context are reshaping how automotive firms assess supplier resilience and risk.​

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February report
research

Mar 19, 2026

 Moody's
Corporate defaults fell in February; geopolitical tensions likely to boost future defaults

Five rated debt issuers defaulted last month, down from eight in January. If the Middle East conflict leads to long-lasting energy shortages, refinancing will be more difficult for low-rated issuers.​

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supplier risk
data story
Moody's
Supply & Command

Watch Moody’s latest documentary exploring how European defense supply chains must adapt in response to emerging threats.​

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Banking
article

Mar 09, 2026

 Moody's
Why supplier resilience now determines the pace of renewable buildouts

With renewable projects advancing, discover why execution risk has become of chief concern to supply chain professionals​

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