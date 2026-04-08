Moody's and SAP share a long-standing partnership built on a shared vision: helping organizations make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions by combining Moody’s proficiency in risk data and analytics with SAP’s powerful enterprise software and cloud solutions.

Moody’s integrates its data and risk solutions directly into SAP platforms, including SAP Ariba and SAP S/4HANA, through purpose built connectors. These integrations embed Moody’s data into key SAP workflows, helping provide enhanced visibility to support supplier onboarding, risk management, and credit decisioning processes.

By enriching SAP environments with high-quality entity data and risk insights, Moody’s helps SAP customers make more informed decisions, manage supplier and counterparty risk, and drive operational efficiency. The combination of SAP’s enterprise platforms with Moody’s data and analytics brings together a more connected, insight driven approach to managing suppliers, vendors, and business partners.