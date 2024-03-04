Supply & Command

As Europe’s spending on defense rises, Moody's explores what this means for the public and private sectors, supply chains, and economic growth — and how it will affect credit and risk.

Supply & Command
Jump to

Insights

01 Geopolitical risk

Geopolitical risk

Geopolitical risk is one of six factors set to disrupt credit in 2026, with conflict potentially manifesting through trade and investment barriers, as well as more restrictive access to goods such as semiconductors and critical minerals.

Learn more
02 Aerospace and defense

Aerospace and defense

Aerospace and defense capabilities play an important role in shaping today’s and tomorrow's security and industrial landscape. Discover insights into companies operating across the aerospace and defense ecosystem — informed by credit ratings, sector analysis, and risk assessments.

Learn more
03 Supplier risk management

Supplier risk management

Advanced platform that helps law enforcement, police, and financial intelligence units to uncover complex ownership paths, identify bad actors, and automate investigation workflows.  

Learn more
04 Company data

Company data

Standardized and comparable intelligence on more than 600 million public and private entities worldwide to help conduct supplier analysis, identify exposure to foreign influence, and make more strategic supply chain decisions.  

Learn more

Tough choices

Discover more

Intelligence-enriching data and analytics for national security leaders

Today, intelligence analysts and criminal investigators face exponential risks from organized crime, foreign state-sponsored market manipulation, supply chain disruption, cyberattacks, geopolitical posturing, sanctions, and financial obfuscation.

Learn more

Data-driven insights and forecasts to help you navigate today’s complex credit landscape with confidence

Navigate today’s complex credit landscape with confidence. Explore Moody’s Ratings’ forecasts, data monitors, and must-read analysis on big picture themes. 

Learn more

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to our team

Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.