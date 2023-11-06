We maintain a Global Privacy Program that undergoes regular enhancements aimed to safeguard stakeholder privacy and maintain compliance with applicable privacy laws.



Our Global Privacy Program policies and processes include:

Detailed data mapping of our personal data processing operations





Data privacy impact assessments and data transfer risk assessments





Executing data processing and data transfer agreements internally, with vendors and with customers, where applicable





Mandatory global privacy training for all employees annually

We implement privacy by design safeguards and continue to enhance our internal training and awareness programs to cover global privacy law changes. All employees must protect confidential and personal information they receive while performing their job responsibilities, and employees are required to complete annual cybersecurity training. For more information on our cybersecurity and data privacy policies, see our Code of Business Conduct and Sustainability related disclosures.

For more information regarding our Global Privacy Program visit our Trust Center.