For more information on how we protect data visit our Trust Center.
We maintain a Global Privacy Program that undergoes regular enhancements aimed to safeguard stakeholder privacy and maintain compliance with applicable privacy laws.
We implement privacy by design safeguards and continue to enhance our internal training and awareness programs to cover global privacy law changes. All employees must protect confidential and personal information they receive while performing their job responsibilities, and employees are required to complete annual cybersecurity training. For more information on our cybersecurity and data privacy policies, see our Code of Business Conduct and Sustainability related disclosures.
For more information regarding our Global Privacy Program visit our Trust Center.
Our strategic focus is to fortify our infrastructure by incorporating post-quantum technologies, while maintaining an unwavering commitment to vulnerability management. Our aim is to innovate and deploy cutting-edge tools to mitigate risks associated with the complexities introduced by advancements in Generative Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Model contexts. Future plans include enhancing mobile device security and significantly investing in the management of non-human and service accounts.