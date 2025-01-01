Our people, products and capital help to spark meaningful change and unlock opportunities for the people around us.
We believe that empowering inclusion and resilience fuels a more prosperous future. Through the Moody’s Foundation and our employee engagement programs, we direct resources, tools and services to support social and economic equality in the areas where we can make the most impact: helping entrepreneurs to scale their small businesses and restoring ecosystems in emerging markets.
We empower underestimated entrepreneurs to grow their small businesses and uplift their local communities.
We support ecosystem restoration to help create resilient systems and communities.
Moody’s has been recognized with numerous global awards for our Community Impact and inclusion programs. These recognitions highlight our important role in advancing social equality and reflect the contributions of our employees.
Moody’s has earned 3 awards in the 13th annual Best In Biz Awards’ Corporate Social Responsibility category for our programs with Village Capital and WEConnect International that help to empower small businesses and support ecosystem restoration.
Moody’s was included as a Champions of Good organization in Singapore. The award recognizes organizations in Singapore that are exemplary in doing good and have also been a multiplier by engaging with their partners and stakeholders on a collaborative journey.
Moody's was honored by the New York City Mayoral Service Recognition Program for our partnership with Girls Inc. of New York City. The program highlights local organizations that make a difference in the community.
The Moody’s Foundation won Mahatma Award for Social Good and Impact for our community work in Asia Pacific region. The award recognizes and honor organizations and individuals for their impactful work across the spectrum of social good.
Moody's was named a Caring Company for the sixth consecutive year by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service. The distinction recognizes our partnership with HandsOn Hong Kong to support students with job readiness skills.
Moody’s won the AmCham Higher Distinction Award for the fourth consecutive year. The award recognizes companies that create long-term economic and social value for Singapore.