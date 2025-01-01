Community impact

Our people, products and capital help to spark meaningful change and unlock opportunities for the people around us.

Building an inclusive and prosperous future

We believe that empowering inclusion and resilience fuels a more prosperous future. Through the Moody’s Foundation and our employee engagement programs, we direct resources, tools and services to support social and economic equality in the areas where we can make the most impact: helping entrepreneurs to scale their small businesses and restoring ecosystems in emerging markets.

Our community initiatives strive to empower people with the capability, resources and confidence they need to create a better future — for themselves, for their communities, and for the planet.

Our mission

What we do

We empower people with the knowledge and resources they need to unlock opportunity and thrive.

Our vision

Our aspiration

We help to build more resilient economies, systems, and communities to advance a more prosperous future.

Our purpose

Why we exist

We leverage our human and social capital to strengthen a culture of purpose, pride and belonging for our people and communities.

Empowering small businesses

We empower underestimated entrepreneurs to grow their small businesses and uplift their local communities.

Supporting ecosystem restoration

We support ecosystem restoration to help create resilient systems and communities.

Awards and recognition

Moody’s has been recognized with numerous global awards for our Community Impact and inclusion programs. These recognitions highlight our important role in advancing social equality and reflect the contributions of our employees.

Moody’s has earned 3 awards in the 13th annual Best In Biz Awards’ Corporate Social Responsibility category for our programs with Village Capital and WEConnect International that help to empower small businesses and support ecosystem restoration.

Moody’s was included as a Champions of Good organization in Singapore. The award recognizes organizations in Singapore that are exemplary in doing good and have also been a multiplier by engaging with their partners and stakeholders on a collaborative journey.

Moody's was honored by the New York City Mayoral Service Recognition Program for our partnership with Girls Inc. of New York City. The program highlights local organizations that make a difference in the community.

The Moody’s Foundation won Mahatma Award for Social Good and Impact for our community work in Asia Pacific region. The award recognizes and honor organizations and individuals for their impactful work across the spectrum of social good.

Moody's was named a Caring Company for the sixth consecutive year by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service. The distinction recognizes our partnership with HandsOn Hong Kong to support students with job readiness skills.

Moody’s won the AmCham Higher Distinction Award for the fourth consecutive year. The award recognizes companies that create long-term economic and social value for Singapore.