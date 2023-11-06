Environment

CDP

Moody’s received an “A” score from the CDP, recognizing our efforts and commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.



Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Moody’s became one of the first companies to have its near- and long-term net-zero emissions targets validated by the SBTi.



Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD)

Moody's is a TNFD member and contributes to defining nature-related risk measurements, informing customers about risk exposure and management. We published a TNFD Position Statement on our environmental impacts.