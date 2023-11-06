Environment

We continue to progress towards our long- and near-term net-zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), as well as procure 100% renewable electricity.
reduction in absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 2030.
reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions from fuel and energy-related activities, business travel and employee commuting by 2025.
of Moody's suppliers by spend covering purchased goods and services and capital goods to have science-based targets by 2025.
renewable electricity for global operations for the fifth consecutive year.
Carbon emissions offset from operations, employee commuting and business travel since 2000, when Moody's became a public company.
90% emissions reductions in Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2040.
As part of our Decarbonization Plan, we've introduced several initiatives designed to reduce our carbon emissions and offset our emissions from operations, business travel, and employee commuting.
Moody’s received an “A” score from the CDP, recognizing our efforts and commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.
Moody’s became one of the first companies to have its near- and long-term net-zero emissions targets validated by the SBTi.
Moody's is a TNFD member and contributes to defining nature-related risk measurements, informing customers about risk exposure and management. We published a TNFD Position Statement on our environmental impacts.
We are committed to offsetting our emissions from operations, business travel and employee commuting annually. Since our founding as a public company in 2000, we have annually offset our carbon footprint. Our carbon offset projects are selected based on the geographies where we operate and align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and co-benefits. The projects are also listed on reputable registries that guarantee third-party verifications. Our global project engagements included:
Solar — India
Wind — India and Costa Rica
Forestation — Congo
Forestation — U.S.
Cookstoves — Ghana and Uganda
When selecting and renovating office spaces, we prioritize sustainably operated buildings and the use of sustainable materials. For example, in Paris, we used locally grown flax for fabric panels, installed carpets with 78% recycled content, and used light-colored furniture to enhance lighting efficiency. For the renovation of our New York headquarters, we collaborated with Green Standards to recycle, donate, or sell furniture. Upcoming renovation projects will feature new designs focused on health and wellness, biophilic elements, sustainable materials, and resource efficient systems. Additionally, we will use building products and furnishings with eco-labels that align with our sustainability guidelines and preferences for office fit-outs and furnishing.
Moody’s set a goal for 100% of employees to be assigned to buildings that are certified LEED, BREEAM or a local equivalent, by 2034. We drafted specific green clauses for leases and are working towards their inclusion in new agreements. Additionally, we continue to consolidate underutilized office spaces, reducing our overall footprint and increasing flexibility.
Our Sustainability Policy reflects our commitment to environmentally sustainable and socially responsible practices. The updated policy encompasses a comprehensive framework that guides our sustainability efforts across all facets of our operations and value chain. It outlines our priorities and details the actions we are taking to integrate and promote sustainability, ensuring we make a meaningful impact in the areas we influence. This includes transparency in our sustainability efforts around reporting, offices and operations, procurement, supplier engagement and due diligence, biodiversity, and waste.
We launched a companywide plan to align our global offices with our sustainability goals. The plan focuses on enhancing waste management, material efficiency, and reducing GHG emissions. It’s supported by employee education and awareness campaigns for sustainable practices.
¹ 2023 scope 1, scope 2, scope 3 (fuel and energy related activities) were restated as a result of a change in methodology and access to improved data.
² Scope 2 location-based emissions were as follows: 2024 – 6,659 mtCO2e, 2023 – 6,926 mtCO2e, 2022 – 7,696 mtCO2e.
³ Other includes fuel and energy-related activities (2024 – 150 mtCO2e, 2023 – 170 mtCO2e, 2022 – 200 mtCO2e) and waste generated in operations (2024 – 140 mtCO2e, 2023 – 110 mtCO2e, 2022 – 81 mtCO2e).
⁴ Other includes fuel and energy-related activities (0.12%) and waste generated in operations (0.11%).
1 Represents our offices in the U.S. and the U.K. and excludes shared-space offices due to data limitations. The data accounts for approximately 34% of global operations. Efforts are in place to increase data coverage globally.
2 Energy activity data includes all offices under financial control. Square footage includes Moody’s managed offices and excludes shared-space offices due to data limitations. The impact is expected to be not material, with emissions in shared-space offices accounting for approximately 0.3% of total GHG inventory in 2024.
3 Actual waste represented 54% of reported volume in 2024. The reported figure represents an extrapolation to cover the full property portfolio.