Our solutions deliver risk insights on catastrophe bonds that address the diverse needs of stakeholders across the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market.
Whether you're a reinsurer protecting assets, an established ILS fund aiming to maximize returns, or a startup fund navigating market complexities, we're here to support you. End investors seeking portfolio diversification, corporate entities strategizing against unforeseen financial perils, and government agencies preparing for natural catastrophes can also benefit from our comprehensive risk evaluation tools and capabilities.
With decades of expertise and the latest advancements in data analytics and artificial intelligence, we offer a clear, forward-looking view of potential risks. In a constantly evolving risk landscape, our innovative solutions help stakeholders navigate uncertainty with confidence, increasing resilience and strategic foresight in every decision.
Our capabilities help you swiftly analyze insurance-linked securities as soon as they come to market and explore the associated risk to your entire portfolio.
By leveraging our industry-leading solutions and the support of our experienced insurance-linked securities team, you may gain a better understanding of your needs and goals to confidently navigate the ILS market’s complexities.
Unlock the full potential of risk transfer with our comprehensive advisory services. From the initial structuring to the final execution, we offer personalized guidance and specialized reports that clarify transaction risks and promote informed decision-making.
Elevate your position in the market with our ILS portfolio analysis services. Our methodology integrates industry-leading modeling analytics, reputable risk metrics, and cutting-edge science. This robust combination helps you present your transactions confidently, highlighting your portfolio's strengths and potential. By examining your portfolio in detail, we uncover optimization and growth opportunities, laying down a strong foundation for your strategy.
Understanding the potential impact of catastrophic events on your ILS portfolio is essential. We offer vital forecasts and analyses that support swift, strategic decision-making. Such agility is crucial when dealing with catastrophe bonds and managing industry loss warranties during volatile periods. By staying ahead of market changes and responding thoughtfully, you manage your investments and support portfolio resilience during challenging situations.
Improved data and analytics around cyber incidents and secondary perils will spur continued growth in the ILS market, according to Ben Brookes, Managing Director of Consulting Services and Insurance Solutions at Moody’s.
While catastrophes cannot be prevented, their impact can be managed through informed risk-mitigation strategies and decisions, physical safeguards, and the application of cutting-edge data and science. Discover how Moody’s advanced modeling techniques help individuals, companies, and governments confidently quantify and reduce their risks.
Benefit from fast, intuitive ILS structuring and portfolio management with the power of our cloud-based Intelligent Risk Platform™. Designed for speed and simplicity, the platform features a fully documented application programming interface that can streamline workflows and help users quickly adapt to market changes. Tailored to meet portfolio managers’ and underwriters’ specific needs, we provide seamless access to essential data and advanced analytics tools, supporting efficient decision-making and strategy execution.
Enhance your risk assessment capabilities with "Cat in a Box" (CIAB), our premier online parametric structuring tool, or partner with Moody’s ILS team through a specialized service arrangement to access our expertise. Leverage a wealth of global model intellectual property to deepen your understanding of risks and enhance your analytical framework. These resources may help risk analysts and managers develop effective and resilient risk mitigation strategies.
Streamline your operations and efficiency with our tailored outsourcing capabilities, designed to help you optimize your investment strategy and reduce the total cost of ownership.
Our solutions can help you streamline processes and perform consistent pricing and detailed reporting, as well as support you while carrying out portfolio management responsibilities. This approach may minimize costs, promote strategic resource allocation, and help you focus on achieving your investment goals with greater clarity and effectiveness.
Overcoming the issues ILS funds face today — for example, the increasing prevalence among ILS instruments of earnings perils such as flood, wildfire, and severe convective storm — requires a more nuanced, detailed assessment of risk than today’s standard ILS modeling approaches and data disclosure permit.
Moody’s RMS™, the leading global catastrophe risk modeling and solutions company, today announced a new collaboration with innovative reinsurance brokerage firm Augment Risk to develop the market for parametric risk transfer.
Despite being a relatively new asset class, the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market has had its fair share of milestones when it comes to the spreads available at issuance.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.