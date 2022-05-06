North America winterstorms have the potential to cause significant insured losses from a combination of wind, snow, ice, and freeze (cold temperatures) at both the occurrence (such as the February 2021 severe winter weather event that caused $15 billion in insured losses) and aggregate levels.

We designed the Moody’s RMS™ winterstorm modeling framework to help you develop effective and profitable strategies for managing the frequency and severity impacts of winterstorm risk across the United States and Canada.