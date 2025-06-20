Moody's logo
News can cause a butterfly effect. An event in one corner of the world can severely impact your business or portfolio. To respond to news events, timely and accurate event information from reputable media sources is critical.

Moody’s provides trusted news intelligence that you can act on. Our news solutions support fast and informed decision-making – enabling you to mitigate risks or take advantage of emerging opportunities as they develop. 

Featured products and solutions

01 NewsEdge+ Insights

NewsEdge+ Insights

Designed for the forward-looking organization, our latest business intelligence platform allows access to a vast array of global news and related information sources curated for coverage, relevance, and quality. We combine powerful search precision with advanced data visualizations – allowing you to quickly assess the impact of news events, capture emerging opportunities, or mitigate potential risks. 

02 NewsEdge+ APIs

NewsEdge+ APIs

Ensure that the latest news on companies, industries, and topics important to your organization are front and center. NewsEdge+ API makes it easy to integrate targeted alerts for your users as news breaks and unfolds. We use RESTful API technology that gives you access to the best of Moody’s NewsEdge for your proprietary workflows, applications, or platform.  

03 NewsEdge+ Feeds

NewsEdge+ Feeds

When you need immediate and live news access for business intelligence, research, or for time-sensitive applications, NewsEdge+ has a newsfeed solution for you.

Our newsfeeds deliver a broad collection of licensed and web-sourced content in the industry. Our enrichment processes standardizes, categorizes, and tags our content for precise filtering and usability, delivered in a range of formats that can seamlessly integrate with your applications or models.

04 NewsEdge+ Data

NewsEdge+ Data

Our newest dataset turns text into quantitative data for monitoring emerging trends, sentiment analysis, peer analysis, and advanced analytics. Derived from NewsEdge’s global content collection, we offer story volume metrics on companies, people, locations, industries, subjects and sentiment as a time series data set to be used for a variety of analytic applications.

NewsEdge+ is home to our best-in-class media content

Our content collection is carefully selected for quality and relevance. We curate global, regional, and local news sources – including breaking news from news agencies and media outlets–to ensure that you are informed as events unfold. We also offer industry expertise, niche media, and the best of the business web to offer broader perspectives on the effect of these events on business and industry. But there is more.

The collection extends beyond traditional news providers and includes related content such as market reports, broadcast and earnings call transcripts, court cases, and regulatory filings as added inputs into your decision-making process. This diverse mix of news sources gives you a 360-degree view of news and events to keep you better informed.

Why Moody's

With decades of news processing experience, Moody’s understands the nuances of news content and how to identify the key information critical to businesses today.

Our proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technology enables us to process over 1 million news stories a day. Using a powerful NLP engine, every story in our database is enriched within milliseconds – deciphering the entities, locations, topics, sentiment, and other key information found in the content to help you turn intelligence into action. 

Our media coverage

1M entities

1M entities

1,500 industries

1,500 industries

119K locations

119K locations

300 important company events

300 important company events

3,500 subjects

3,500 subjects

250 adverse events

250 adverse events

As part of the metadata enrichment process, we also add grade news stories for various degrees of business relevance and sentiment analysis at the article and organizational level. We also gauge a news event’s potential to impact the organization’s financial health.

News and views

Moody's
case study

Jun 20, 2025

 Moody's
From insight to action: How a global bank scaled lead generation with Moody’s

Discover how a global bank scaled its lead generation with innovative AI and data integration, enhancing ROI and client satisfaction.

Moody's
blog

Apr 22, 2025

 Moody's
Harnessing the power of real-time news data for strategic decision-making in mergers and acquisitions

In a time of rapid technological advancements and shifting global market dynamics, the landscape of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) has become increasingly complex and competitive. Companies looking to stay ahead in this environment are turning to current news data as a vital resource to support informed, strategic decisions.

The power of news sentiment in modern financial analysis
article

Nov 08, 2024

 Moody's
The power of news sentiment in modern financial analysis

In today’s financial landscape, quantitative analysts regularly turn to news feeds and sentiment analysis to gain a competitive edge. These tools provide valuable insights that enhance predictive models, improve risk management, and optimize trading strategies.

whitepaper
Moody's
The evolution of news

Read the latest Moody’s research into how businesses leverage news into their decision-making processes today and expectations for news in the future.

news strategies
article

Sep 24, 2024

 Moody's
News strategies to enhance credit portfolio management

Explore the benefits of incorporating news data into credit portfolio management. Identify early warning signals and make informed decisions promptly.

news data
case study

Sep 12, 2024

 Moody's
Leveraging news data for trading strategies

Learn how one client turned to unstructured data to find trading signals that helped them provide a more comprehensive offering to their clients, beating the competition while lowering operational costs.

