News can cause a butterfly effect. An event in one corner of the world can severely impact your business or portfolio. To respond to news events, timely and accurate event information from reputable media sources is critical.
Moody’s provides trusted news intelligence that you can act on. Our news solutions support fast and informed decision-making – enabling you to mitigate risks or take advantage of emerging opportunities as they develop.
Whether you are a business development professional seeking new opportunities, portfolio manager monitoring risk, an investment strategist seeking a competitive edge, or an analyst looking to learn from historical events, Moody’s can help you achieve your business objectives.
Designed for the forward-looking organization, our latest business intelligence platform allows access to a vast array of global news and related information sources curated for coverage, relevance, and quality. We combine powerful search precision with advanced data visualizations – allowing you to quickly assess the impact of news events, capture emerging opportunities, or mitigate potential risks.
Ensure that the latest news on companies, industries, and topics important to your organization are front and center. NewsEdge+ API makes it easy to integrate targeted alerts for your users as news breaks and unfolds. We use RESTful API technology that gives you access to the best of Moody’s NewsEdge for your proprietary workflows, applications, or platform.
When you need immediate and live news access for business intelligence, research, or for time-sensitive applications, NewsEdge+ has a newsfeed solution for you.
Our newsfeeds deliver a broad collection of licensed and web-sourced content in the industry. Our enrichment processes standardizes, categorizes, and tags our content for precise filtering and usability, delivered in a range of formats that can seamlessly integrate with your applications or models.
Our newest dataset turns text into quantitative data for monitoring emerging trends, sentiment analysis, peer analysis, and advanced analytics. Derived from NewsEdge’s global content collection, we offer story volume metrics on companies, people, locations, industries, subjects and sentiment as a time series data set to be used for a variety of analytic applications.
Our content collection is carefully selected for quality and relevance. We curate global, regional, and local news sources – including breaking news from news agencies and media outlets–to ensure that you are informed as events unfold. We also offer industry expertise, niche media, and the best of the business web to offer broader perspectives on the effect of these events on business and industry. But there is more.
The collection extends beyond traditional news providers and includes related content such as market reports, broadcast and earnings call transcripts, court cases, and regulatory filings as added inputs into your decision-making process. This diverse mix of news sources gives you a 360-degree view of news and events to keep you better informed.
With decades of news processing experience, Moody’s understands the nuances of news content and how to identify the key information critical to businesses today.
Our proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technology enables us to process over 1 million news stories a day. Using a powerful NLP engine, every story in our database is enriched within milliseconds – deciphering the entities, locations, topics, sentiment, and other key information found in the content to help you turn intelligence into action.
As part of the metadata enrichment process, we also add grade news stories for various degrees of business relevance and sentiment analysis at the article and organizational level. We also gauge a news event’s potential to impact the organization’s financial health.
