Request a demo
Screening & risk monitoring

Grid

Grid is the world’s most comprehensive risk database of adverse media, sanctions, watchlists, and PEPs. Risk information is curated into detailed profiles by individual or organization, so you can see all associated, risk-relevant data in structured and detailed reports.

Conduct effective screening and ongoing risk monitoring with Grid. The combination of powerful data and categorizations means you can filter information by risk type, risk stage, and risk age based on relevance and your own risk profiles. Get precision, fewer false positives, and greater efficiency.

Request a demo
GRID brochure
Download the brochure

Click below to download the Grid brochure. Find out more about our data-driven decision engine and risk management platform.

Download
Smarter screening

Grid has a wide range of risk and event-driven data including:

  • 24+ million risk profiles: Risk-relevant information about a person or organization is collated into a risk profile 

  • 3.1+ million politically exposed persons (PEPs)

  • Coverage includes adverse media, sanctions and watchlists, PEPs, along with other specialized datasets
Tunable platform
Tunable platform
2M+ politically exposed persons
3.1M+ politically exposed persons
7K - 12K profile updates daily
7K - 12K profile updates daily
Infographic showing quality innovation to enable growth
The next level

Interested in screening and onboarding with Review?

Interested in knowing how artificial intelligence (AI) can take screening and monitoring to the next level? We have a game-changing product - Review - that harnesses next-generation technology for your fight against financial crime.

FIND OUT MORE
Database identification

PEP data for the Nordics

If you’re subject to the EU's anti-money laundering directive and need to identify politically exposed persons (PEPs), Moody’s has the solution. Our Nordic PEPs database provides comprehensive and current information on domestic Nordic PEPs and their close relations. 

With extensive experience in AML, we have created a service that helps customers in Nordic markets meet their requirements for PEP identification.

Our product has been developed in accordance with local Nordic legislation and in dialogue with local authorities. We have a rigorous process for quality assurance and control, using publicly available registers to verify information. Individuals are considered PEPs and added to our list according to legislation and they are removed when their PEP status becomes inactive – helping to ensure our PEP data is up to date.

LEARN MORE
SIGN IN
Grid by the numbers

Risk alerts

Grid database risk alerts - April 2025
Grid database risk alerts - January 2025
Grid database risk alerts - December 2024
Grid database risk alerts - November 2024
Grid database risk alerts - October 2024
Grid database risk alerts - September 2024
Grid database risk alerts - August 2024
Grid database risk alerts - July 2024
Grid database risk alerts - June 2024

Moody’s Maxsight™: The new platform to navigate global risks enterprise wide

Woman wearing glasses looking at screen with numbers

Discover how Moody’s new Maxsight™ unified risk platform is revolutionizing the way businesses navigate global risks. From enhancing customer and supplier relationships to providing a comprehensive view of risk across workflows, Maxsight™ leverages AI-driven analytics and extensive datasets to help organizations decode risk and unlock opportunities. Learn how this innovative platform can streamline your risk management processes and support strategic decision-making.

Read more
Get in touch

Request a demo

We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.

Request a demo