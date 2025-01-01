If you’re subject to the EU's anti-money laundering directive and need to identify politically exposed persons (PEPs), Moody’s has the solution. Our Nordic PEPs database provides comprehensive and current information on domestic Nordic PEPs and their close relations.



With extensive experience in AML, we have created a service that helps customers in Nordic markets meet their requirements for PEP identification.



Our product has been developed in accordance with local Nordic legislation and in dialogue with local authorities. We have a rigorous process for quality assurance and control, using publicly available registers to verify information. Individuals are considered PEPs and added to our list according to legislation and they are removed when their PEP status becomes inactive – helping to ensure our PEP data is up to date.