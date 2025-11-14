Generative AI or GenAI is a seriously trending global topic. Its success is largely due to its ease of use in a multitude of cases. Four of the most common are: content creation; translation; writing code and debugging code; and good old-fashioned learning.



Although GenAI has taken the world by storm, it’s actually not a new concept. There have been models developed by OpenAI and others able to perform similar tasks for some time, so why does it have so much traction now?

One of the reasons for its popularity is because the latest GenAI, like ChatGPT, can readily understand natural language. Understanding and evolving responses based on user directions is something to behold. GenAI can determine the meaning as well as the intent of its users and that is a game-changer.



ChatGPT, for instance, can follow an entire conversation and maintain context, so a user could use pronouns, refer to various segments of the conversation, ask it to summarize the conversation or update the output to sound funny or poetic, and it will be able to follow and respond accordingly.

GenAI has demonstrated the effectiveness of a conversation-based paradigm for human learning and understanding in assisted writing and coding, creating diet plans, booking travel itineraries, and so on. And know your customer (KYC) processes can similarly benefit from GenAI chat-based workflows – providing a natural, human-friendly user experience.



With this kind of chat-based AI in a KYC workflow, interactive investigations and intelligent screening of entities becomes possible. It focuses on the strengths of human cognition – better posed to ask the right questions and form rational answers (as opposed to memorizing facts and code syntax).