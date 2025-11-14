Generative AI or GenAI is a seriously trending global topic. Its success is largely due to its ease of use in a multitude of cases. Four of the most common are: content creation; translation; writing code and debugging code; and good old-fashioned learning.
Although GenAI has taken the world by storm, it’s actually not a new concept. There have been models developed by OpenAI and others able to perform similar tasks for some time, so why does it have so much traction now?
One of the reasons for its popularity is because the latest GenAI, like ChatGPT, can readily understand natural language. Understanding and evolving responses based on user directions is something to behold. GenAI can determine the meaning as well as the intent of its users and that is a game-changer.
ChatGPT, for instance, can follow an entire conversation and maintain context, so a user could use pronouns, refer to various segments of the conversation, ask it to summarize the conversation or update the output to sound funny or poetic, and it will be able to follow and respond accordingly.
GenAI has demonstrated the effectiveness of a conversation-based paradigm for human learning and understanding in assisted writing and coding, creating diet plans, booking travel itineraries, and so on. And know your customer (KYC) processes can similarly benefit from GenAI chat-based workflows – providing a natural, human-friendly user experience.
With this kind of chat-based AI in a KYC workflow, interactive investigations and intelligent screening of entities becomes possible. It focuses on the strengths of human cognition – better posed to ask the right questions and form rational answers (as opposed to memorizing facts and code syntax).
Although GenAI such as ChatGPT are exciting technologies that understand natural language, there are limitations:
Moody’s believes harnessing GenAI technology and integrating it with existing proprietary datasets and workflow technology adds value in supporting and developing smarter KYC workflows with natural-language-based solutions embedded.
Public GenAI tools, like ChatGPT, only respond with publicly available information – for example, training data for ChatGPT that is on the web. These instances of GenAI don’t know and can’t therefore include information from KYC databases such as Moody’s Grid and Orbis, and our official registries datasets from Kompany, which we own. These datasets are Moody’s proprietary information. Integrating trusted external datasets into GenAI-enabled KYC workflows can help provide compliance teams with a more holistic picture of risk.
Ideal responses to KYC queries could include trusted, verified, and updated data, presented to risk and compliance professionals to support a well-judged and fair outcome. To achieve this, an AI chat interface within a KYC platform would need to be established to support and inform decision making.
Currently, a suite of Moody’s KYC products works to provide a structured input and output, with LLMs acting behind the scenes in various pipelines to support intelligent screening. Moody’s Agentic Solutions will offer companies the ability to leverage automated compliance workflows for customer due diligence and KYC checks. Powered by AI, these systems comprise coordinated agents working together to automate processes to inform decision-making.
In the future, there will be more customer experience improvements from natural-language-based querying and generative responses to agentic AI capabilities powered by Moody’s industry-leading data and KYC workflow automation.
Using AI technology to enhance KYC processes includes GenAI, of course, but it encompasses a lot more besides.
Effective KYC processes are essential for compliance and third-party risk management in a range of sectors, from financial services to corporates to fintechs and beyond.
Manual KYC methods, which could be error-prone and are often time-consuming or labor-intensive, have been phased out in many industries. Through digital transformation and the introduction of RegTech, organizations can carry out automated risk assessments at onboarding and throughout a customer lifecycle.
KYC platforms, like Moody's, have revolutionized areas of anti-money laundering compliance, rules-based risk management, and transaction monitoring – by offering workflow automation, integration with global data, and full case management for human oversight.
Advancements in AI and machine learning (ML) are continuing this expansion of digital KYC – offering more solutions for automated identity verification, security enhancements such as liveness tests, and intelligent screening that leads to more efficient name matching and entity verification.
AI and ML technologies can help authenticate identities; screen government IDs and bank statements; and help identify patterns that could potentially indicate the presence of fraud. These technologies also enable continuous monitoring for suspicious activities or changes in risk profiles, flagging high-risk entities within a counterparty network who can then become subject to enhanced due diligence (EDD).
Our latest study on AI in risk-related compliance revealed that AI is being implemented or considered for various uses, with the top few being KYC and screening, technology implementation, risk analytics, and data management.
Of the 600 professionals in risk and compliance surveyed globally, 84% stated they see significant benefits to using AI, and 62% expect AI will be widely adopted in the next three years. However, safeguards will need to be in place to mitigate the technology, privacy, accuracy, and security concerns of using AI in KYC. Firms will also need to address the challenges associated with adopting AI at scale: regulatory concerns, lack of internal expertise or skills, and difficulties in integrating with existing systems.
As the risk and compliance profession adapt to the changing AI landscape, it’s clear most participants believe AI will change their roles: 61% believe they will take on more strategic or advisory responsibilities, and 54% think they will collaborate more with technology teams to develop AI tools. Having a human in the loop to make judgments to identify and mitigate biases and mistakes remains essential.
As the technology progresses, we expect to see more developments, particularly around agentic AI, that could enhance compliance and KYC.
KYC processes are designed to help organizations understand who they are doing business with. They help prevent financial crime, like money laundering and fraud. And there are typically three steps in a KYC process, which form part of the first line of defense:
When it comes to due diligence, KYC professionals can utilize automation to process data differently, carrying out intelligent screening to detect patterns and analyze behaviors that indicate risk, rather than asking questions. Applications of AI and ML in the first line include:
The question-and-answer format provided by GenAI chat could then help compliance teams deal with KYC alerts that require escalation to the second line of defense, which is where investigations happen, and practitioners have to interrogate data and risk profiles at a more in-depth level.
AI and ML in KYC workflows could support processing the vast amounts of data needed to understand a world of risk and generate profiles that enable better decision making. To supplement these workflows, GenAI’s chat-based model could be used as an interactive and transparent investigation and research tool surrounding an entity being assessed in an EDD process.
AI's role in KYC is set to expand, offering organizations significant benefits such as reduced costs, heightened accuracy, faster time-to-decision, and an optimized customer experience. By leveraging AI for identity verification and risk assessment, compliance teams can allocate resources more effectively, focusing on areas of highest risk and importance.
Using innovative technology while keeping humans in the loop is a great way to help you answer three key questions:
Moody's is creating solutions so you can better understand risks and make decisions with confidence. Get in touch any time to talk to us about how we can help with your KYC workflows – we would love to hear from you.