Moody's AI and Agentic Solutions

Whether you’re just starting your AI journey, advancing AI-powered workflows, or designing a sophisticated AI architecture, Moody’s is ready to meet you where you are.

AI powered by decision-grade intelligence

AI delivers answers fast. Moody’s can help make them decision-grade. Built on over a century of experience and a knowledge base spanning more than 600 million entities, our context layer is optimized to help agentic workflows deliver auditable, contextualized, and decision-grade outputs.

Moody's context layer

At the core of Moody’s value is what we call the context layer, with a continuously evolving and structured representation of global financial risk. Built on Moody’s comprehensive data, advanced models, and over a century of domain experience, the context layer transforms raw data into actionable insights and enables our AI-powered solutions to meet the rigor required for high-stakes decisions.  

The context layer is the bridge between AI and decision‑grade intelligence. It connects Moody’s extensive data, analytics, and insights to the workflows that require them, bringing together entities, scenarios, and signals in the relevant context.

Read about context engineering
Intelligence that meets you where you are

Good decisions are made with good intelligence. That belief hasn't changed in 115 years. What has changed is our ability to deliver that data.  Whether that's embedded in our workstreams or as MCPs in the infrastructure you're already building, Moody's enables intelligence where decisions actually happen.

Across 600 million entities over multiple sectors and industries, Moody’s provides a 360-degree view of risk, providing intelligence that's defensible and supported by over a century of domain experience. 

Our AI-ready intelligence

Global scale & time depth

600M+ entities, 165 countries, 25 years history.

 

Multi-domain intelligence

Connects financials, ownership, hierarchies, and more.

 

Uncompromising stewardship

Rigorous maintenance to support regulatory alignment.

 

Moody's data

Moody's data spans company financials, ownership structures, M&A activity, real estate, patent fillings and more.

 

Moody's content

Forecasts, early warning signals, news sentiment, Moody’s Ratings credit research and more.

 

Agentic workflow solutions

Agentic Solutions are AI-powered systems made up of coordinated agents, each specialized to perform a step in a complex, knowledge-intensive process. These agents work together to automate entire workflows, and deliver high-quality, auditable outputs that accelerate and inform decision-making. 

01 Company credit assessment

Company credit assessment

Assessing a company's creditworthiness demands the curation and analysis of disparate deep-dive financial data, qualitative disclosures, sector dynamics, and macroeconomic factors to deliver strategic clarity of a company's credit risk. Moody’s combines powerful agents and its extensive data and content to automate multiple parts of the credit assessment process from data curation and analysis to spreading and underwriting resulting in credit memo creation for well-informed and effective credit decisioning. 

Learn more about credit memo
02 Portfolio monitoring and early warning signals

Portfolio monitoring and early warning signals

Portfolio managers require continuous oversight of risk exposure across large sets of loan, property, and counterparty and subject entity portfolios. Moody’s Agentic Solutions leverage AI agents to automate proactive portfolio surveillance, monitoring relevant news, sector and entity research, real-time events, and a wide array of signals with the capacity to impact portfolio performance. 

03 Sales intelligence

Sales and marketing

Marketing and revenue leaders must identify and pursue growth opportunities with insight-driven precision. Moody’s Agentic Solutions surface flashpoint signals, automate the process of identifying target organizations as well as commercial intelligence brief creation — accelerating strategic outreach, reducing manual effort, and informing the expedited deployment of impactful growth strategies. 

04 Customer and counterparty screening

Customer and counterparty screening

Screening customers, counterparties, and related parties across onboarding, due diligence, and ongoing relationships can be operationally demanding. Organizations use Moody’s rich data and agentic solutions to support screening and reporting workflows across identity and entity verification, sanctions, and adverse media to help maintain visibility of risk throughout the relationship lifecycle.

05 Private credit risk assessment

Private credit risk assessment

AI and agentic capabilities are reshaping how credit risk is evaluated in private markets. By automating the extraction and adjustment of financials, synthesizing qualitative signals from trusted public sources, and applying structured, methodology‑aligned analytical logic, Moody’s brings sharper insight to borrowers with limited disclosure. These capabilities highlight the underlying drivers of credit quality and deliver transparent, explainable assessments that accelerate analysis without compromising rigor. With human oversight and robust privacy controls built in, teams gain a more defensible and consistent foundation for making credit decisions in an opaque, fast‑moving market.

Learn more about private credit

Build, deploy, and scale AI without changing how you work

Moody’s enables customers to leverage AI within the infrastructure they already use. Our trusted data and agentic solutions are available directly inside Moody’s products or delivered through Smart APIs, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and strategic partner platforms.

Whether you’re operating within the Moody’s ecosystem, enriching partner solutions, or building custom AI workflows, the Moody’s context layer delivers consistent, decision-grade intelligence with full auditability and governance across every interaction

Learn about our AI-ready data

Moody's AI partnerships

Leverage Moody's connected intelligence, wherever you may be innovating

anthropic
aws
openai
microsoft
salesforce
databricks

Book & explore

Request a demo

Get in touch or book a demo to explore how we can help.

AI insights