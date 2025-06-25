At the core of Moody’s value is what we call the context layer, with a continuously evolving and structured representation of global financial risk. Built on Moody’s comprehensive data, advanced models, and over a century of domain experience, the context layer transforms raw data into actionable insights and enables our AI-powered solutions to meet the rigor required for high-stakes decisions.

The context layer is the bridge between AI and decision‑grade intelligence. It connects Moody’s extensive data, analytics, and insights to the workflows that require them, bringing together entities, scenarios, and signals in the relevant context.