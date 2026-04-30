The most sophisticated AI and comprehensive data in the world doesn't matter if it's sitting outside your existing workflow. That’s why Moody's partnerships with Microsoft, Anthropic, AWS, and OpenAI are built around a single premise: decision-grade intelligence belongs where our customer’s analysts, risk teams, and commercial functions currently work every day.
More than 70% of AI initiatives fall short of expectations, and anecdotally, two causes come up more than most.
The first is friction. If your people won't use it, the quality of the underlying model is beside the point. The second is the data itself. General-purpose data means it may not have been verified against economic reality, may not be traceable back to a source anyone could stand behind, and it may not have been designed for the scrutiny that comes with decisions that actually move money, risk, or reputation. Context matters as well. Even technically correct data can fail you if it's not timely, not specific to the entity or jurisdiction in question, or not connected to the broader picture of risk that surrounds a decision. That data may be good enough for a dashboard, but it’s not good enough for a credit decision.
These are the kinds of gaps Moody's was designed to close. A hundred-plus years of credit decisions, risk assessments, and regulatory scrutiny has sharpened our standards, and it makes us very deliberate about where our data and tools show up in the process. That deliberateness is what we mean by decision-grade intelligence, and it's what every one of our partnerships is built around.
Why partnerships, and why now
Whether an organization is exploring its first AI use case or running enterprise-wide deployments, Moody's goal is to be present at every stage of that journey, fitting into the tools and workflows they already use rather than becoming yet another platform they have to log into.
Each partnership puts decision-grade intelligence inside an environment customers are already working in, designed to actually make the data more useful rather than just more accessible.
Microsoft
Moody's expanded partnership with Microsoft moves from co-innovation to something more embedded: decision-grade intelligence delivered directly inside Microsoft 365 Copilot, Researcher, and Excel, through a dedicated Moody's agent and MCP integration.
A portfolio manager reviewing a counterparty inside Excel, or a risk team assessing an entity inside Teams, can now draw on Moody's credit ratings, entity data, research, and risk signals without leaving the application. For organizations already running enterprise workflows in the Microsoft ecosystem, that means no additional platforms, no custom integrations, and no context-switching at the moment a decision needs to be made.
Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft: "By integrating Moody's decision-grade insights into Microsoft 365 Copilot, we're making it easier for financial services professionals across the industry to access authoritative data and context in the flow of work, so they can move faster and act with confidence."
Anthropic
Moody's Agentic Solutions are now available natively across Claude Desktop, Claude.ai, and Claude Enterprise, bringing purpose-built credit and compliance workflows directly into the Claude environment.
Credit analysts can run memo generation, peer comparisons, and scorecard assessments conversationally inside Claude; KYC and compliance teams get integrated entity profiling, ownership mapping, adverse media screening, and sanctions checks, all rendered as interactive, auditable reports without switching platforms. Workflows that previously required hours of data gathering across multiple systems can now be executed in a single conversation, with outputs that carry the sourcing, explainability, and audit trail that regulated environments require.
AWS
Moody's AI-powered Credit Memo workflow is now available through AWS Marketplace. Rather than assembling ratings, financials, peer data, and risk signals from separate sources, credit teams can now run the entire memo production process as a single, automated workflow, grounded in Moody's connected intelligence across 600 million entities and 2 billion ownership links, and deployed directly into the AWS infrastructure they are already using. The result is faster, more consistent credit memos with outputs that are traceable to underlying source data, with additional credit and compliance capabilities to follow.
OpenAI
Moody's MCP servers are now available through OpenAI's platform, giving customers building and deploying AI in OpenAI environments, including ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT-enabled experiences in tools like Excel, direct access to Moody's credit ratings, research, and intelligence on over 600 million public and private entities. Rather than relying on general-purpose data or custom integrations, teams can connect their AI systems directly to Moody's proprietary data estate, combining structured financial intelligence with natural language querying inside the workflows where analysis already happens.
Databricks
Through the AgentBricks platform, Moody's GenAI-ready data is available directly within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, giving teams working across credit analysis, compliance, sales, and marketing access to one of the most comprehensive financial datasets in the market. For organizations already building and scaling AI solutions on Databricks, it removes the friction of siloed data and disconnected tools, bringing Moody's trusted intelligence into a single environment where they can act on it with confidence.
Stephen Orban, SVP Product Ecosystem & Partnerships, Databricks: "Customers are under pressure to make faster, smarter decisions with AI, yet they are often stuck with siloed data and tools that do not work well together. Bringing Moody's trusted data onto the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform changes that equation, giving organizations a single, powerful way to build and scale AI solutions that they can truly trust in high-stakes environments."
Salesforce
Through Salesforce's AgentExchange, Moody's data and agentic solutions surface directly within the Salesforce environment, putting actionable intelligence in front of the commercial teams who need it most. Sales teams can identify and prioritize prospects, gather industry news, deepen customer context, and improve engagement efficiency, all without leaving the platform where they already manage their pipelines and relationships.
The common thread
Each of these partnerships looks different at the surface level. Different platforms, different workflows, different end users. But the underlying logic is consistent, and it runs in both directions. For customers, it means decision-grade intelligence is available wherever they have chosen to conduct work, without friction, without a new login, without new vendors, and without context switching. For Moody's, it means decades of data and analytical expertise is no longer something customers have to seek out. It travels with them.
The organizations that will get the most from AI in financial services aren't necessarily the ones with the most sophisticated models. They're the ones that have solved the harder problem: getting the right data, from a source they can defend, into the hands of the people making the call. That's what this partnership strategy is designed to do. The platforms will evolve. The standard for the data behind them won't.
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