The most sophisticated AI and comprehensive data in the world doesn't matter if it's sitting outside your existing workflow. That’s why Moody's partnerships with Microsoft, Anthropic, AWS, and OpenAI are built around a single premise: decision-grade intelligence belongs where our customer’s analysts, risk teams, and commercial functions currently work every day.

More than 70% of AI initiatives fall short of expectations, and anecdotally, two causes come up more than most.

The first is friction. If your people won't use it, the quality of the underlying model is beside the point. The second is the data itself. General-purpose data means it may not have been verified against economic reality, may not be traceable back to a source anyone could stand behind, and it may not have been designed for the scrutiny that comes with decisions that actually move money, risk, or reputation. Context matters as well. Even technically correct data can fail you if it's not timely, not specific to the entity or jurisdiction in question, or not connected to the broader picture of risk that surrounds a decision. That data may be good enough for a dashboard, but it’s not good enough for a credit decision.

These are the kinds of gaps Moody's was designed to close. A hundred-plus years of credit decisions, risk assessments, and regulatory scrutiny has sharpened our standards, and it makes us very deliberate about where our data and tools show up in the process. That deliberateness is what we mean by decision-grade intelligence, and it's what every one of our partnerships is built around.