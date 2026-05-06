Private Credit: Growing risks will fuel transparency

Private credit continues to reshape global capital markets as it scales into a core source of financing. What began as non-bank lending to middle-market borrowers has expanded across asset classes, including asset-based finance, real estate, infrastructure, and fund finance, fueling new competition and partnerships across banks, insurers, and asset managers.

As traditional lending channels remain constrained, private credit offers flexibility, bespoke structures, and access to capital that can be difficult to secure through public markets. At the same time, the market’s rapid expansion is introducing new complexities, making it harder to rely on traditional signals to assess risk.

Growth remains strong, and headwinds are unlikely to slow momentum. However, as private credit evolves, volatility is increasing and scrutiny is intensifying — particularly as retail capital enters the space and liquidity expectations shift.