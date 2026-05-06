Private Credit: Growing risks will fuel transparency

Private credit continues to reshape global capital markets as it scales into a core source of financing. What began as non-bank lending to middle-market borrowers has expanded across asset classes, including asset-based finance, real estate, infrastructure, and fund finance, fueling new competition and partnerships across banks, insurers, and asset managers.
As traditional lending channels remain constrained, private credit offers flexibility, bespoke structures, and access to capital that can be difficult to secure through public markets. At the same time, the market’s rapid expansion is introducing new complexities, making it harder to rely on traditional signals to assess risk.
Growth remains strong, and headwinds are unlikely to slow momentum. However, as private credit evolves, volatility is increasing and scrutiny is intensifying — particularly as retail capital enters the space and liquidity expectations shift.
Explore how shifting credit conditions are masking deeper risks — and what rising divergence reveals about underlying fragility:
Private credit volatility is intensifying the push for greater transparency as risks rise
As scrutiny grows and liquidity pressures build, alternative asset managers are adapting to heightened investor expectations and a more complex global capital landscape.
Demand for private credit is driving a surge in fund finance
As private market funds evolve, fund finance has expanded from a niche tool into a core component of portfolio management and fundraising, serving as a critical support mechanism and a key investable asset class.
Asset quality metrics point to rising stress in private credit direct lending
As market volatility increases, our analysis of 10 proprietary indicators highlights where asset quality pressures are building and vulnerabilities are beginning to surface.
Explore how private credit headwinds are testing the market’s momentum — and what new pressures could mean for future growth:
Private credit headwinds will not slow growth
After years of rapid expansion, private credit is facing increased volatility driven by redemptions, evolving technology and rising demands for transparency, with retail investment adding another layer of complexity.
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