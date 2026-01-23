Energy security, environmental risk, and AI-driven disruption: How is sustainable finance evolving in 2026?

Sustainable finance priorities under pressure

As the global economy adjusts to shifting geopolitical tensions and mounting physical risks from climate change, sustainability strategies are becoming more pragmatic. Rising energy demand is driving power infrastructure expansion. However, uneven political support for green projects is widening regional disparities in financing capacity. Environmental risks, such as floods, droughts, and wildfires, are putting pressure on adaptation and resilience efforts, creating demand for more targeted and innovative funding mechanisms.

Capital allocation strategies are responding to these challenges. Investments in clean energy transitions are being balanced with broader priorities like resilience financing and social infrastructure. The credit impacts are significant, as issuers face growing scrutiny over their ability to deliver on sustainability goals while navigating complex regulatory environments.

The influence of AI and digital disruption on sustainability

AI and digital infrastructure are adding new layers of complexity to sustainable finance. While technological innovation opens doors for efficiency improvements, digital disruption also introduces risks. These include the environmental impacts associated with data center energy consumption and social concerns about workforce displacement.

Digital infrastructure has also created opportunities for financing innovation. Labeled debt tied to technology deployment, such as green bonds for renewable energy data centers, is emerging as a growing segment. However, uneven investor expectations around digital technologies, in terms of both their risks and benefits, will shape issuance and market dynamics in the years ahead.

Key takeaways from the Sustainable Finance Credit outlook:

Energy security and policy constraints reshape strategies: Credit outcomes are increasingly shaped by pragmatic financing approaches to rising power demand and environmental risk.

Geopolitical and tech factors intensify uncertainty: Diverging monetary paths and global tech shocks are raising volatility risks across capital markets.

Key takeaways from the Sustainable Bonds outlook:

Global issuance remains steady: Sustainable bond issuance is forecast to hold steady at $900 billion, with green bonds dominating supply.

Transition and resilience financing expand: Gradual growth in funding for adaptation and resilience reflects uneven investor expectations.

Digital infrastructure investment rises: Technology innovation spurs new opportunities in labeled debt tied to digital projects.

Looking ahead: Sustainability and credit risk in 2026

The interplay of sustainability, technology, and geopolitics is creating a growing spectrum of risks and opportunities across capital markets. As issuers and investors navigate these challenges, Moody’s is committed to delivering insights that help shape informed decisions in this rapidly evolving space.

