Where might markets go next? AI, data, and the future of risk and compliance

As the US marks 250 years since signing the Declaration of Independence, this is a great moment to look ahead and think about what the future might hold.

Since the company’s inception in 1900, Moody’s has been thinking about how customers manage risk. A lot has changed over 126 years but not our focus on how businesses understand risk. The next phase of risk management? Well, perhaps it is weighted toward compliance, which isn’t being shaped by a single area of risk, piece of regulation, geopolitical moment, or even new technology but rather by the convergence of these areas.

Throughout history, it’s always been important to understand who you are working with and the risks of working with them, but these issues have become more complex. There are global customer networks, interconnected business partners, and organized financial crime actors, as well as developments in AI, expanding data demands, and regulatory change. Unraveling who you are dealing with to make decisions isn’t always straightforward.

Across organizations grappling with these challenges, one trend stands out: Teams are moving from fragmented data and reviews toward a more connected, risk-based view of relationships throughout their life cycle.

Moody’s recent Know Your Customer (KYC) thought leadership points to interviewees discussing unified data, interoperable workflows, and a collective view across different vectors to assess risk and maximize opportunity. This reflects the reality many firms face — risk and opportunity are two sides of the same coin. They rarely appear in isolation, and weak visibility in one part of the life cycle may create pressure in another.

AI is potentially accelerating this situation, so the discussion is increasingly shifting from whether AI has a role in the future of risk and compliance to where it may add the most value and what data foundation is needed to support it. We published materials highlighting the growing use of machine-assisted techniques in areas such as adverse media screening, KYC workflow triage, and the surfacing of relevant risk signals. At the same time, our white paper on trustworthy data in a digital age (first published in 2024) makes an important point that as AI adoption grows, firms are placing greater weight on data provenance, traceability, and reliability in compliance, KYC, anti-money laundering, and third-party risk workflows.

Another ongoing consideration is evolving regulatory and operational complexity, which is unlikely to stop any time soon. Organizations are therefore dealing with overlapping regulatory expectations, sanctions changes, ownership transparency challenges, and pressures to simplify how compliance programs work. In parallel, beneficial ownership, entity verification, and ongoing monitoring are becoming more complex while remaining central to how teams understand exposure and manage compliance. Balancing the need to streamline overlapping areas of risk while trying to simplify ongoing due diligence processes is a puzzle many teams are solving.

Third-party risk management appears to be following a similar path. Markets are moving beyond questionnaire-led supplier reviews toward broader network visibility, using entity data, ownership structures, financial context, sanctions exposure, adverse media, and other risk indicators to develop a clearer picture of third-party risk to inform mitigation strategies. That matters because supplier and counterparty ecosystems are more global, more concentrated, and increasingly exposed to geopolitical, cyber, and conduct-related disruption.



What might come next?

The direction of travel appears to highlight one potential path. Organizations are placing continued emphasis on connected data, AI-supported analysis, continuous monitoring, and flexible workflows to help them adapt in a changing risk environment.

Success may not come solely from adding more checkpoints but rather from improving how data, AI-enabled technology, people, and risk processes work together. These factors increasingly need to come together quickly and efficiently so businesses can address deceptively simple questions that require complex analysis: Who am I doing business with and what are the risks of doing business with them?

This creates a natural link across time. Since John Moody began publishing market intelligence in 1900, the focus has been on helping organizations interpret increasing complexity with greater clarity. Today, that context continues to evolve. As markets look ahead to the next 250 years of growth, the tools are changing from manual processes to data-rich, AI-supported workflows, but the underlying challenges remain broadly consistent. Organizations are still working to develop a clearer, more connected understanding of who they do business with, the networks they operate within, and how risk and opportunity intersect across those relationships. In that context, stronger data foundations, consolidated workflows, and informed analysis may play an important role in helping organizations navigate future uncertainty with greater confidence.



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For more information about Moody’s data, workflow, and AI-enabled solutions for KYC compliance and risk management, please get in touch at any time. We would love to hear from you.