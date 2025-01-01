Adverse media screening is a crucial component of modern Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes and regulatory compliance. It involves systematically screening and monitoring various media sources to identify negative news or information concerning entities you may be working with. This could include reports of financial misconduct, criminal investigations, regulatory breaches, or other potentially damaging behavior.



Information uncovered through focused adverse media screening can serve as an early warning sign of risk. Integrating adverse media screening into your KYC and AML processes enhances due diligence efforts and supports compliance activities.



Moody’s adverse media screening solution leverages comprehensive and diverse media sources, combined with machine learning (ML), to help you identify relevant negative news—so you can better understand who you're working with and manage risk.