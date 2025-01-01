Using risk code filtering and threshold settings aligned with each customer’s risk tolerance, we help define a targeted search strategy to avoid overwhelming volumes of results.
Adverse media screening is a crucial component of modern Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes and regulatory compliance. It involves systematically screening and monitoring various media sources to identify negative news or information concerning entities you may be working with. This could include reports of financial misconduct, criminal investigations, regulatory breaches, or other potentially damaging behavior.
Information uncovered through focused adverse media screening can serve as an early warning sign of risk. Integrating adverse media screening into your KYC and AML processes enhances due diligence efforts and supports compliance activities.
Moody’s adverse media screening solution leverages comprehensive and diverse media sources, combined with machine learning (ML), to help you identify relevant negative news—so you can better understand who you're working with and manage risk.
Our team actively monitors a vast range of media sources and continuously updates coverage to provide valuable insights. We offer a comprehensive and diverse selection of media content from global sources. Moody's is committed to delivering coverage that is unbiased and representative of the international media landscape.
Using risk code filtering and threshold settings aligned with each customer’s risk tolerance, we help define a targeted search strategy to avoid overwhelming volumes of results.
We deploy natural language processing (NLP) to detect the language of submitted names—whether in Latin or another script—and match them against profiles with similar names in the corresponding language. This can account for naming conventions across different regions.
Moody's adverse media screening solution can help organizations identify potential risks associated with customers, partners, or third parties by screening vast amounts of data for negative news and other relevant information daily.
We leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), to analyze and interpret media content in near real time.
Access global media coverage—from major international publications to small regional outlets—spanning hundreds of countries and more than 70 languages.
Screen against data from sources that are rigorously and continuously vetted.
Benefit from NLP and AI-driven false-positive reduction to save time and resources while receiving timely risk alerts.
Tailor screening criteria to align with your risk appetite and regulatory obligations and receive relevant insights and actionable intelligence.
Ongoing monitoring and timely updates to screening parameters can help you stay ahead of emerging risks and regulatory shifts—supporting effective, continuous risk management.
Risk rarely exists in isolation. Combining adverse media screening with Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and Sanctions data can create a holistic, unified risk management framework.
By integrating screening processes during onboarding, you can enhance your KYC and AML programs and better identify a broader range of risks associated with customers, suppliers, and third parties.
A holistic approach can help mitigate risk, demonstrate a proactive approach to compliance, and support ongoing due diligence by providing valuable insights into multiple risk areas.
Leverage Moody's adverse media screening solution as part of a risk-based approach to onboarding and monitoring. Automate adverse media checks during customer due diligence (CDD) and enhanced due diligence (EDD) to reduce manual effort and protect your business, organization, or government department from risk and reputational harm.
Whether a bank, financial institution, law firm, or insurance provider—every organization is different. Your risk policy, risk appetite, customer base, counterparty network, and operational scope are unique.
AML compliance is non-negotiable for financial institutions, with penalties that can seriously impact financial stability and reputation. Collecting data on risky individuals and entities helps customers comply with global regulations. Of course, collecting data for AML screening must be implemented in a way that respects evolving data privacy laws, find our more about how organizations can strike that balance.
This paper discusses the challenges that can face financial institutions in implementing adverse media screening at scale, and offers five strategies for more efficient and scalable screening, including: leveraging technology; enhancing name-matching; integrating human expertise; proactive risk management; and perpetual risk assessment.
The volume and complexity of data available for adverse media screening have increased exponentially, presenting both opportunities and challenges for organizations and regulatory bodies. The strategic implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in media ingestion emerges as a pivotal solution. AI-driven media ingestion enables automated collection, analysis, and interpretation of vast amounts of unstructured data from diverse sources such as news articles, and regulatory databases.
