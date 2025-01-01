Request a demo

KYC solutions from Moody's for compliance and third-party risk management

Moody’s delivers end-to-end Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions to help you understand your customers and wider business network. Our tools are designed to support your risk management and compliance processes—giving you the insights needed to make informed decisions about who you work with.

Our flexible data checks, analytics, and workflow orchestration solutions can support each area of KYC and AML. From global entity and individual data to risk intelligence, you can onboard and monitor risks across a third-party network efficiently and effectively.

A new platform for unified risk management

Moody’s Maxsight™

Maxsight™ is a single platform for unified risk management. It brings together thousands of data points to support your organization to take a holistic view of risks and then see them from different perspectives.

Shared risk intelligence serving different organizational functions from digital onboarding to sanctions compliance to third-party risk management to supply chain risk management and beyond.

Key features

Create the best KYC solution for your business

Tailor a KYC solution around your business and its regulatory requirements. Manage compliance and third-party risks. Streamline KYC activities and deliver the best customer experiences possible. Manage financial crime risks and compliance processes efficiently and effectively.

  • Automate KYC & AML verification processes 
  • Digitally transform risk management and compliance policies
  • Access individual, entity, and ownership and control datasets 
  • Integrate a series of digital data checks
  • Leverage AI-led screening and perpetual monitoring 
  • Collaborate via a full case management system 
  • Communicate directly with customers
  • Collect documentation through the platform

To find our more, please get in touch with the team any time.

KYC solutions based on your organization’s needs

Who am I doing business with?
What are the risks of doing business with them?
How do I address risks at scale?
Stay ahead of risk with Moody’s KYC solutions

Businesswoman standing while holding tablet

Our KYC and AML solutions combine high-quality data on millions of individuals and entities worldwide. With automated workflows tailored to your risk policies and appetite, integrate different data checks into your onboarding or monitoring processes.

Make smarter, risk-based decisions using data-driven insights. From initial customer onboarding to continuous risk monitoring, Moody’s supports your full KYC lifecycle.

580+ million

Number of entities with beneficial ownership

24+ million

Curated risk profiles, includes data from 3.1M+ categorized and scored PEP lists

90%+

Average straight-through processing (STP) rate (fully automated)

211

Jurisdictions

6+ trillion

Names screened and continuously monitored

2,100+

Customers

High-quality, automated risk management solutions

Reduce manual KYC effort by digitally transforming activities. Map where risks lie across your business network and understand when those risk change.

Curate risk profiles to verify individuals and entities using leading workflow automation.

Integrate robust datasets to help you understand complex corporate structures and risks associated with individuals or entities.

Powerful analytics
Elevate compliance and team performance with smart analytics and practical, explainable AI.

Data and intelligence
Access a world-class depth of data coverage on individuals, entities, ownership and control, and corporate structures.

Workflow orchestration
Configurable, automated, end-to-end KYC journeys for digital onboarding and continuous monitoring.

Partner and thought leader
Moody’s makes skilled, in-house professionals and practice leads available to support you and your teams’ success. 

How Moody's offers the KYC software you need

Our KYC software gives you the tools for customer due diligence; ID verification; entity verification; risk assessment; intelligent screening; ongoing monitoring, and more.

Risk insight
Integrate broad, deep, rich data to make better risk-based decisions about who you work with.

Perpetual monitoring
Create a live, 360-degree picture of risk for the individuals and entities you work with leveraging a perpetual KYC approach.

Execute at scale
Manage onboarding and risk monitoring every day of the year efficiently and effectively. When your business scales, your configuration can scale with you.

Five star reviews

Customer testimonials

“As we serve our customers and ensure their cash is protected, Passfort’s solution will help us deliver seamless onboarding for business clients, while ensuring we are fully compliant with all the relevant regulations. Customers need to know they can manage their money safely with us. With automated onboarding and KYB, our technical team will now be able to concentrate their efforts on continuing to innovate so we best serve our customers.”

Duncan Cockburn

Chief Executive, OneBanx

"Access to primary source registers via a single sign-on platform, huge country coverage, a Concierge and Translation Service… I don’t know any other company who can offer that. This puts us at a real competitive advantage."

Valerie Croy-Markones

Head of Corporate Customers, Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Offering risk and compliance solutions in your sector

Moody’s offers risk and compliance solutions to support organizations across different sectors. Automate onboarding, manage third-party risk, conduct investigations, and meet global anti-financial crime regulations with confidence.

Banking
Government
Corporates
Professional services
Insurance
Fintech
Asset management
Asset management

If you would like to discuss a solution for your organization, please get in touch with the team any time.

Worldwide recognition

Awards

At Moody’s, we’re proud of the recognition we have received from around the world. Spanning all areas of our business, these awards highlight the important role we play in risk management, and they reflect the contributions of all our employees.

KYC - Category winner
Moody’s is excited to have won in the Chartis FCC50 category for KYC reflecting our market-leading data, analytics, and solutions in this area

Holistic Risk Platform – New category win
Moody’s win in this new category recognizes our solution that integrates diverse datasets to create a holistic, unified view of risk

Master Data Management – Category winner
Moody's win in this new category of MDM recognizes our market-leading data, that helps our customers decode risk and unlock opportunity in an era of exponential risk.

Shell Company Detection – Category winner
For a second year, Moody’s was recognized for its industry-leading shell company detection capabilities

Perpetual KYC – Category winner
For a second year, the Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50 ranking and report named Moody's as category winner for perpetual KYC

Most Innovative Sanctions and PEPs Data Solution
Recognition of our contribution to enhancing understanding of sanctions-related risks and promoting regulatory compliance

Category winner for perpetual KYC
The Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50 ranking and report names Moody's as the category winner for perpetual KYC

Category winner for shell company detection
Recognition for Moody's industry-leading shell company detection capabilities

RiskTech100 2024
Moody’s continues to lead the way, earning the number one overall ranking in the Chartis RiskTech100® 2024 annual report for the second consecutive year

Leader for Financial Crime Data
The Chartis RiskTech100® 2024 annual report names Moody’s as the category winner for Financial Crime – Data

Chartis KYC Data Solutions Category Leader award 2023
Category leader for KYC data solutions

Moody’s was positioned as category leader with the most complete offering for KYC data solutions

Chartis KYC KYC Solutions Category Leader award 2023
Category leader for KYC solutions

Moody’s was named a category leader for KYC solutions

Chartis KYC CLM Solutions Category Leader award 2023
Category leader for CLM solutions for wealth management

Moody’s was positioned as a category leader for CLM solutions for wealth management

Category Leader for FRAML Solutions
Category Leader for FRAML Solutions

Recognition of Moody’s as a leader in the fraud and anti-money laundering (FRAML) solutions category

AI Breakthrough award 2023 - best AI-based solution
Best AI-based solution for fraud prevention

Recognition for AI Review, our intelligent screening, and customer onboarding solution

AIFinTech100 list award 2023
Featured on the AIFinTech100 list

Named one of the world’s most innovative companies developing AI technologies in financial services

Risk Technology Awards 2023 Winner - Anti-fraud product of the year
Anti-fraud product of the year

Recognition for our solutions designed to fight fraud

Buy-side technology awards winner 2022
Best buy-side compliance product - KYC

Recognition for our market-leading and innovative solutions helping buy-side firms address their compliance needs

Regulation Asia awards for excellence 2022
Best solution in KYB & entity resolution

Recognition for our KYB data obtained from live connections to corporate registers, financial authorities, and tax offices, globally

AI Breakthrough Award 2022
Best AI-based solution for fraud prevention

Recognition for AI Review, our intelligent screening, and customer onboarding solution

Category leader for KYC/AML data solutions

Moody’s Analytics was positioned as category leader with the most complete offering for KYC and AML data solutions

Chartis - Category Leader, Name Screening Solutions Award 2022
Category leader for name screening solutions

Moody's Analytics was named category leader with the most market potential for sanctions solutions: name screening

Data Management Insight Awards 2021
Best entity data solution

We are a 4x winner of this award for our strong entity data solution

RegTech Insight Awards 2021 - Europe
Best data solutions for KYC

A repeat win for our data that helps clients identify risk, improve compliance processes, and prevent financial crime

RegTech Insight Awards 2021 - USA
Best vendor solution for sanctions & PEPs

Earned for our solutions targeted at managing and meeting specific PEPs and sanctions data requirements

More resources on KYC and AML

People walking at crosswalk on busy city street
UBOs (Ultimate Beneficial Ownership) and the fight against money laundering

How is an ultimate beneficial owner defined? How do ultimate beneficial owner (UBO) disclosure requirements differ across the world? What information, if any, needs to be collected for due diligence, and where does that data reside?

READ MORE
People crossing busy crosswalk
Customer due diligence (CDD) in banks | Risk management and financial crime compliance

Customer due diligence (CDD) is the process by which banks and other financial institutions (FIs) identify and verify individuals before they become customers, and how they then assess risk throughout a customer’s lifecycle. The CDD process helps banks understand and manage their entire client risk base and prevent financial crimes like money laundering and fraud.

READ MORE
Two female coworkers having a casual conversation at a white table
7 indicators of shell company risk

Shell companies can be used by criminals to conceal offenses such as fraud, tax crime, money laundering, and sanctions evasion, all of which pose a threat to the global economy. Against this background, there are significant moves from governments and the private sector to create more corporate transparency.

READ MORE
