Innovation in banking; An award-winning formula

These awards recognize two complementary capabilities. Together, they show how Moody's helps banks act with confidence: decision-grade intelligence at the foundation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) that connects that intelligence to the decisions bankers need to make.

The Credit Data Provider of the Year award speaks to the intelligence foundation our customers rely on. Banks need data that is current, connected, and defensible. Moody’s brings together credit, ownership, ratings, research, and risk signals linked, so customers have a full 360-degree view and can see how changes in one area affect others. We deliver this intelligence through connected data feeds, partner platforms, and Moody's Agentic Solutions because we’re committed to meeting our customers where they work, not asking them to adapt to us.

At Moody’s we use AI to connect that intelligence foundation to turn it into an actionable perspective and the Best Use of AI award highlights that.

Banking Decision Intelligence brings a bank’s proprietary data together with Moody's trusted data and analytics so banking practitioners can ask the questions that are the basis for effective decisions. Should the deal be renewed? Where is concentration building in a portfolio? Where are margins eroding?

AI does the connective work, turning separate views into one picture a banker can act on. It makes the underlying reasoning visible and works within the governance frameworks banks already use.