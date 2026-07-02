Innovation in banking; An award-winning formula

Moody's has been recognized with two 2026 Risk Technology Awards: Credit Data Provider of the Year and Best Use of AI.
These awards recognize two complementary capabilities. Together, they show how Moody's helps banks act with confidence: decision-grade intelligence at the foundation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) that connects that intelligence to the decisions bankers need to make.
The Credit Data Provider of the Year award speaks to the intelligence foundation our customers rely on. Banks need data that is current, connected, and defensible. Moody’s brings together credit, ownership, ratings, research, and risk signals linked, so customers have a full 360-degree view and can see how changes in one area affect others. We deliver this intelligence through connected data feeds, partner platforms, and Moody's Agentic Solutions because we’re committed to meeting our customers where they work, not asking them to adapt to us.
At Moody’s we use AI to connect that intelligence foundation to turn it into an actionable perspective and the Best Use of AI award highlights that.
Banking Decision Intelligence brings a bank’s proprietary data together with Moody's trusted data and analytics so banking practitioners can ask the questions that are the basis for effective decisions. Should the deal be renewed? Where is concentration building in a portfolio? Where are margins eroding?
AI does the connective work, turning separate views into one picture a banker can act on. It makes the underlying reasoning visible and works within the governance frameworks banks already use.
One capability provides intelligence. The other connects it to the moment of decision. Banks need both. Data alone does not lead to better outcomes if it is disconnected. AI does not add value if it is not grounded in analytics that practitioners can defend.
Moody's continues to invest in both because customers need trusted, connected intelligence and the ability to turn it into answers during the decision process.
For our customers, these awards reflect a simple outcome: intelligence designed for action, not just for reporting, when risk is increasing and defensible decisions need to be made faster.
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Moody’s banking solutions
Bringing together data, experience, and best practice capabilities, with our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s banking solutions empower banks to adapt confident and efficient decision making, to ultimately drive growth and meet strategic goals.