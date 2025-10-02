What gives Maxsight™? | Q3 2025 update as Agentic AI moves from promise into practice

As we enter the final quarter of 2025, conversations around AI in risk management and compliance have increasingly shifted from speculation to strategic implementation.

And Moody’s Maxsight™ unified risk platform continues to develop and deploy AI technologies to help you screen third parties, reduce false positives, and take action related to key risk and compliance processes.

Our Q3 update highlights some of the latest advancements the Moody’s team has been making in delivery of Agentic AI across the Maxsight™ platform, as we target releases through the end of this year.

What is Agentic AI?



Unlike AI assistants that wait for prompts, AI agents can operate as autonomous digital colleagues. They break down multi-step workflows, maintain context across tasks, and integrate vast datasets to help achieve specific objectives and deliver outcomes.

Agents learn from interactions and operate within Maxsight™ across workflows like screening, due diligence, and risk assessment, giving you the control to choose the right level of automation and human-in-the-loop for each process.

How does Maxsight™ use agents?

Moody’s Agentic Solutions in the Maxsight™ platform can work like digital colleagues integrated into familiar workflows. Users can ask them questions, review agent reasoning, and approve or modify their recommendations. These Maxsight™ agents are designed to analyze data from multiple sources, including Moody’s proprietary data, to deliver explainable insights that support your decision-making activities in moments rather than days or weeks.

Agentic AI in Maxsight™ is not just about automation; it’s about being able to configure solutions that adapt to specific needs, such as fine-tuning risk-related decision trees and more immediately observing impacts across a compliance workflow. This level of dynamic adaptability is something traditional rule-based systems cannot offer.

Latest agents deployed

We are continuously evolving Maxsight™ and that includes embedding Agentic AI capabilities into the platform. Our focus is on practical, iterative updates starting with the next-generation screening agent and a new reporting agent, both set for release in Q4 2025.

Both the screening and the reporting agents are designed to automate and support key compliance and unified risk management activities across various risk types.

The screening agent will support the screening of individuals and entities from data collection to decision recommendations, displaying its reasoning for why items are flagged as false positives or true matches. The human decision-maker can then focus on exceptions rather than routine screening.

The reporting agent will be able to act as an autonomous research analyst, gathering data from multiple sources, synthesizing findings into robust risk assessments, and generating reports. These include formats such as Enhanced Due Diligence and specialized formats like Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations reports.

By mirroring and streamlining the workflows a human analyst might follow, these digital colleagues will be able to work behind the scenes to deliver timely, explainable insights, while preserving human oversight for quality assurance and final decision authority.

Why Agentic AI matters

The shift to Agentic AI is, of course, an important technological upgrade, but it’s also a response to customer requirements for innovative, efficient, and reliable solutions. Traditional processes like onboarding, screening, and due diligence often required days of manual effort to gather and analyze data from disparate sources, with inconsistent quality and limited audit trails.

With Agentic AI capabilities in Maxsight™, customers can expect reduced turnaround times and the ability to redirect human expertise towards high-value strategic analysis rather than routine data gathering. Agent-driven outputs will be tracked, recorded, and aligned with a customer’s smart policies in Maxsight™ to support trust, transparency, and consistency.

What you can expect next

These latest updates offer access to digital colleagues who will be able to support in execution of key compliance and risk management tasks with speed and analytical depth that surpasses traditional automation.

The new screening and reporting agents will be able to surface and assess various types of risks, generate powerful reports, and support informed decision making across supplier due diligence, customer onboarding, compliance processes, or ongoing monitoring. They learn from your specific business context and become more effective over time.

As Maxsight™ evolves, users can look forward to more agent-driven capabilities that continue to help streamline and simplify complex workflows, boosting productivity for maximum efficiency as customers manage their regulatory adherence.

Conclusion

Agentic AI is becoming an essential part of modern risk management and compliance, and Maxsight™ continues to redefine what is possible in this field.

By orchestrating complex processes while augmenting human expertise, our Agentic AI solutions empower compliance and third-party risk management teams to focus on strategic risk assessment and stakeholder engagement, while improving operational efficiency and consistency.

With autonomous capability comes responsibility, and that’s why we are committed to explainability, bias mitigation, and building human oversight at the core of agent-supported workflows. As Maxsight™ continues to evolve, our focus will remain on delivering practical, trustworthy AI agents that support human analysis and judgment.

Agentic AI is more than a feature—it is a strategy

As part of Moody’s commitment to decoding risk and unlocking opportunity, developing Agentic AI in Maxsight™ is pivotal to the platform’s evolution. It also aligns with our strategic focus on delivering future-ready agentic solutions that empower customers to deliver peak performance.

