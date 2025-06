Understanding risk across a customer portfolio or supplier network is a continuous process and is essential to deciding whether to do business with an individual or entity.



As one of the most highly regulated sectors, banks and financial institutions (FIs) can benefit greatly when they understand shell company-related risks.



Moody’s Shell Company Indicator provides a picture of risk at any time, including if there are changes in material risk factors. During due diligence investigations, FIs may need to react quickly, especially when there are indications of circular ownership or sanctions.



Shell Company Indicator makes it easier to understand when it is likely that a shell company is present, which may show increased risks of money laundering, sanctions evasion, or other financial crimes. It can be invaluable during due diligence investigations and ongoing monitoring, and support filing suspicious activity reports.