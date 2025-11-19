North America Corporates 2026 Outlook: Stable as rates and inflation slowly fall but trade uncertainty adds risk

Slowly falling inflation and interest rates will drive modest but steady profits in most industries, as will lower tax rates and, for some, increasing investments in artificial intelligence (AI). But volatile US (Aa1 stable) policies, especially around tariffs, will limit upside potential for many industries that will struggle to pass on higher costs to increasingly cautious consumers, particularly those with lower incomes. The US economy continues to show moderate resilience amid persistent uncertainty, but a broad set of indicators suggests that momentum will slow, adding risk to our stable outlook.