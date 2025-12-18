Data at the core: Lessons from 2025, and what’s next for 2026?

2025: The year data became the ultimate risk compass

If there was one takeaway that defined 2025, it’s that: Data isn’t just an input — it’s the foundation for resilience and growth. Every major risk-related trend reinforced the need for high-quality, timely, and effective data:

Macroeconomic volatility

Inflation swings and interest rate uncertainty drove unprecedented demand for economic forecasts and credit risk datasets. Organizations relied on granular sovereign and corporate data to recalibrate investment strategies in real time.

Trade wars and energy crises exposed fragile supply chains. Businesses turned to geopolitical risk analytics and partner credit data to map vulnerabilities and maintain operational continuity.

AI adoption and cloud migration amplified cyber threats. Cyber risk ratings and technology risk data became critical for safeguarding digital infrastructure and quantifying financial exposure.

As private markets grew, transparency challenges intensified. Investors leaned on private-company credit data and alternative asset analytics to manage risk in opaque environments.

Rising sovereign debt and refinancing pressures highlighted the value of sovereign risk datasets for stress testing and scenario planning.

Predictive analytics and machine learning are reshaping how organizations approach risk and growth strategies. The integration of AI-driven insights into data solutions allows for more automated, forward-looking decisions across industries.



2026: How evolving risks are redefining data needs

The coming year is likely to amplify the role of data as organizations navigate new complexities:

Central bank digital currencies and digital finance

Central bank digital currencies could reshape liquidity and credit risk. There may be growing demand for data on systemic stability, fintech ecosystems, and sovereign exposure.

Regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act are introducing new compliance requirements. Organizations may need to strengthen AI governance and risk management to help reduce potential financial and reputational impacts.

Shifting trade blocs and regional instability may increase the importance of real-time sovereign risk and supply chain analytics.

Emerging-market vulnerabilities may drive demand for broader credit datasets and restructuring scenario models.

As Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G adoption grows, organizations could place greater emphasis on cyber risk ratings and resilience metrics to address potential threats.

Labor market shifts may influence credit and growth forecasts, with demographic and employment data increasingly viewed as a strategic asset.

Alternative assets could face greater valuation scrutiny, making high-quality data and robust risk models important for compliance and investor confidence.

The modernization of master data management is pivotal. Zero-copy architectures and metadata-driven governance are emerging as alternatives to traditional extract, transform, and load-heavy models. A stronger understanding of data lineage for upstream and downstream data and service providers will be key for enhanced data interoperability for cohesive, efficient, and secure operations.



Emerging questions for 2026

As organizations double down on data-driven strategies, several critical questions are shaping the conversation:

AI in data management

How are enterprises integrating AI into data workflows? Beyond predictive analytics, AI is now powering administrative automation, governance checks, and even synthetic data creation. But is AI-generated data considered trustworthy when sourced from deep research engines? The debate on transparency and explainability will intensify.

Are organizations embedding AI outputs into their core data architectures or keeping them siloed? Early adopters blend AI-driven insights with first-party and third-party datasets to create bespoke risk and growth signals.

How far are organizations going to differentiate? Many are curating custom datasets that combine external intelligence with proprietary data to sharpen competitive advantages. This trend is accelerating in sectors like private capital and energy.

Have real-time analytics become mainstream? While some industries embrace streaming data for instant decision-making , others still rely on historical content for scenario planning. The tension between speed and stability will define 2026.

How are semantic layers transforming data ecosystems? Organizations are embedding natural language querying and context-aware extraction into databases, promoting real-time intelligence for risk monitoring and operational agility.

With agentic workflows on the rise, keeping training data clean and outputs accurate is key. There may be increased investment in metadata-driven governance and zero-copy architectures to help maintain integrity and interoperability.



Preparing for the AI era: Key organizational priorities

Audit your data architecture for AI-readiness.

Blend proprietary and external datasets for bespoke insights.

Invest in semantic capabilities for real-time intelligence.

Prioritize governance frameworks for AI compliance and trustworthy outputs.



Conclusion

According to industry trends in 2025, data emerged as a critical risk mitigator and a predictor of growth opportunities. Organizations that prioritize high-quality data, anticipate systemic changes, and adopt innovation responsibly are likely to be better positioned for success in 2026.

Moody’s is positioned to play a leading role in this transformation, to help organizations turn uncertainty into opportunity through data-driven intelligence.

To explore how extensive third-party data from Moody’s can help you decode risk and unlock opportunities in 2026 and beyond, please get in touch.