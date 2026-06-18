Advancing catastrophe risk analytics with SQL Execution in Moody’s Risk Data Lake

Those involved with catastrophe modeling within the property and casualty insurance industry have no shortage of data. Most cat teams have access to detailed exposure data, model outputs from multiple vendors, decades of historical loss experience, third-party hazard layers, and increasingly, AI-driven property intelligence. The greater challenge is turning that data into timely, decision-ready insight across day-to-day operations, renewals, regulatory submissions, capital reviews, and event response.

Moody’s launched Risk Data Lake (RDL) in 2025 to help teams convert data into insights through scalable infrastructure, cataloged data, and integrated analytical tooling. Today, we are announcing the general availability of a feature that enables querying all RDL data using Spark SQL as a fully integrated experience within Risk Data Lake.

The impact of data transfer taxes on analytical efficiency

Across the insurance market, a familiar pattern persists. A modeling team processes exposure data and produces model results. That data then leaves the modeling environment—is exported, reformatted, loaded into local tools, joined with in-house data, charted, reviewed, and revised—before a decision can be made.

When a new run is required with different inputs, settings, or assumptions, the whole cycle repeats. During peak periods, such as renewal cycles, regulatory submissions, or catastrophe events, the cumulative cost of this data movement can add weeks of elapsed time, unrelated to the analytical question itself.

The industry has spent the last decade attempting to address this challenge with general-purpose data lakes. The results have been mixed. As we have heard from our customers, sheer scale and modern tools alone do not produce business value when a data lake lacks an insurance-domain context, integrated workflows, and embedded analytics. Without those elements, a data lake can become an underutilized storage environment rather than a source of analytical advantage.

What makes Risk Data Lake different

Risk Data Lake is designed differently from traditional data lakes available in the market. It is an analytical environment built specifically for catastrophe risk analytics and embedded directly in Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP).

Data assets stored in the IRP—portfolios, policies, locations, events, model output, and accumulation results—are presented in a structured, queryable form through Risk Data Lake’s catalog. Customers can also bring their own data, including loss experience, third-party data, and custom event sets, and analyze it alongside data from the IRP tenant.

Risk Data Lake includes a comprehensive set of analytical tools that support a broad spectrum of analytical needs, from drag-and-drop workflows for dashboard development to SQL-based data exploration and advanced analytics through programmable notebooks.

Launching the next generation of Risk Data Lake

The first version of Risk Data Lake was launched in October 2025, and the product included a reporting engine enabling users to design and publish dynamic dashboards.

With this June 2026 release of Risk Data Lake, the ability to query all data using SQL becomes an integrated experience within the product. In addition, users can now access and navigate Risk Data Lake’s catalog while writing SQL queries. Risk Data Lake also enables the import of external data in CSV format and allows users to create datasets within their own user space or in a shared tenant space.

Risk Data Lake includes four core capabilities in this release: