Risk Data Lake: Applied risk analytics on the Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform

Insurance risk analytics is at an inflection point, as organizations manage rapidly growing data volumes, increasing model complexity, and heightened expectations to deliver insights quickly—particularly during renewal periods or catastrophe events.

To gain scalable infrastructure for developing and deploying advanced analytical capabilities, many firms have explored, evaluated, and invested in data lake technologies.

However, many have found that traditional (or ‘vanilla’) data lakes provide scale and modern tools but often fall short of delivering the expected business value.

Across the market, a consistent pattern emerges: an assumption that centralizing data in a lake will, on its own, lead to faster, better decisions. There are high expectations that using a data lake will transform the speed and quality of decisions, but in practice, without domain context, integrated workflows, and embedded analytics, data lakes can devolve into a costly storage layer.

The result is often longer cycle times from data ingestion to insight, with limited measurable return on investment, highlighting that the primary challenge is not infrastructure; it is usability, context, and time to insight.

Introducing Moody’s Risk Data Lake: An applied data lake for insurance risk analytics

Moody’s Risk Data Lake was designed to help insurance organizations reduce time to insight and improve the usability of risk data. Rather than serving as a generic repository for catastrophe risk data, it applies insurance-specific structures and analytics to support day-to-day risk and portfolio decisions.

Risk Data Lake integrates with Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP) and organizes data around risk-relevant concepts such as portfolios, policies, and locations.

This domain-aware structure helps teams move more quickly from raw data through analysis and decision-ready insight. Risk Data Lake also reduces unnecessary data movement, allowing analysts to access, query, and visualize data in one place—supporting stronger governance, lowering operational overhead, and improving performance.

Analytics for every team: From dashboards to advanced modeling

Risk Data Lake supports a range of users—from business analysts to data scientists—so organizations can standardize analytics on a single, governed foundation. For business users and analysts, this provides a low-code, drag-and-drop reporting experience with embedded dashboards.

Teams can create standardized views of exposure and loss metrics without writing any code and publish dashboards into persona-centric IRP applications such as Risk Modeler™, UnderwriteIQ™, ExposureIQ™, and TreatyIQ™ for consistent consumption across the organization.

For technical teams, Risk Data Lake supports SQL access and Python and R notebooks, enabling advanced analytics and model development within the same governed environment.

Security and entitlements configured in the IRP are applied consistently through the analytics layer. Role-level security helps ensure that users access only the data they are permitted to see—supporting governance requirements that can be difficult to enforce in general-purpose data lakes.

Client use case: Faster comparative analytics with measurable efficiency gains

Comparative analytics is central to the risk management lifecycle. Catastrophe modelers are often tasked with answering multiple types of benchmarking questions, such as how changes could apply to multiple workflows or use cases. For example:

Model validation: How do modeled losses change when transitioning to a new model version? What are the primary drivers of differences in loss estimates between the old and the new model versions?

How do modeled losses change when transitioning to a new model version? What are the primary drivers of differences in loss estimates between the old and the new model versions? Portfolio composition: How has the composition of my portfolio changed compared to the prior year? What is the quantified impact of portfolio changes on modeled losses? Which factors or drivers are contributing the most to year-over-year differences in risk?

How has the composition of my portfolio changed compared to the prior year? What is the quantified impact of portfolio changes on modeled losses? Which factors or drivers are contributing the most to year-over-year differences in risk? Custom-view-of-risk and What-if scenarios : Is our actual loss experience aligned with our view-of-risk? Should we run models with a higher sample size? How would our view of risk change?

: Is our actual loss experience aligned with our view-of-risk? Should we run models with a higher sample size? How would our view of risk change? Market share analysis: How does my portfolio’s exposure and loss profile compare to the broader market for a specific region or peril? How do my results benchmark against Industry Exposure Databases (IED) and Industry Loss Curves (ILC)?

To answer these seemingly straightforward questions, the required underlying analytics often span multiple disconnected environments, require significant data engineering to rekey portfolios to benchmark the analysis, and significant data movement to get the analysis into a business intelligence tool to help visualize and communicate the answer.