Refined and ready: Introducing Risk Data Refinery—from raw submission to EDMs with AI

Authors: Cihan Biyikoglu, Managing Director - Product and Technology, Moody's; Alok Kumar, Managing Director - Analytical Services, Moody's

Underwriters know that precision is vital; get an address slightly wrong, miss a contract term, ignore an important exposure attribute, and you could find yourself creating expensive mistakes further down the line.

That’s why for many in the insurance industry, extracting, validating, and enriching data from unstructured or semi-structured sources has been a long-term issue. Insurance slips or Statement of Values (SoVs) move through underwriting, catastrophe modeling, and portfolio management systems, all traveling between you, your broker, and your reinsurance partners.

This all requires several sophisticated and time-consuming data transformations, and each stage is critical to get right. The work has traditionally involved large teams of internal experts to prepare the data, sometimes manually or in semi-automated ways, or requires large outsourced teams to help fulfill the need.

For everyone in this situation, the good news is that all this is about to change for good. We have been building a new AI-powered application on Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP) called ‘Risk Data Refinery,’ which converts your raw submission data into Exposure Data Modules (EDMs), our structured data container holding detailed exposure, financial, and contract information.

The core AI processing in Risk Data Refinery has been purpose-built by underwriting data experts who have done data cleanup and transformation nearly a million times over, for more than 15 years. That means we were able to incorporate a huge list of edge cases that many others don’t consider.

Risk Data Refinery is available now as a preview for you to experience and try on your own slips and SoVs.

Introducing Risk Data Refinery on the Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform

What is Risk Data Refinery? It is our new agentic application that allows users to structure complex property insurance submissions into an analytics-ready format. Just upload your slips or SoVs into Risk Data Refinery, and it turns them into structured data ready for property underwriting and modeling analytics. First-pass interpretation accuracy is ~95%, and with an expert in the loop, it can get near 100% within minutes.

How does Risk Data Refinery compare with other solutions used to process SOVs and insurance slips? We believe that Moody's Risk Data Refinery stands out by delivering superior and more efficient processing, driven by three key factors: